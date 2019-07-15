HubSpot Free Email Marketing
Dharmesh Shah
Hi everyone -- Dharmesh here (one of the HubSpot founders). I’m excited to share with you what HubSpot has been working on, and get your feedback. Today, we’ve taken our email marketing tool, and brought it into the free HubSpot CRM. I know you have many options for email marketing tools, some of which are also free. So, why HubSpot? Sure, our templates are beautiful (in the eyes of this beholder), our deliverability is one of the best in the business, and our editor is intuitive and easy-to-use -- but what really sets HubSpot’s email marketing tool apart is our CRM. This isn’t just contact segmentation. This is a complete CRM that your entire team can leverage to create delightful experiences for your customers. Personalize your emails for each recipient, analyze your performance, and use your learnings to improve your email strategy over time. With free email marketing in the HubSpot CRM, it’s never been easier to get started and quickly see value from the HubSpot platform. Give it a try, and let us know what you think in the comments below. The HubSpot team and I are here to answer any questions. Thanks for your support.
@arlogilbert I'm excited for folks to try it out. I think it's one of the best products HubSpot has built and integrates beautifully with HubSpot CRM (also free). Let us know what you think. Thanks.
@hubspot @_rahulmehta Thanks for the kind words and support. Rahul. We're investing a lot in our APIs and developer experience -- so your experience as a partner should get even better.
At first glance this looks awesome, cant wait to try it out
@rj_farley Can't wait for you to try it out. Let us know what you think. All feedback appreciated.
