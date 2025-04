This is a launch from Anthropic See 8 previous launches

Claude for Education AI for higher ed, with a new learning mode for students Visit Upvote 95

Claude for Education revolutionizes learning with AI to guide critical thinking. Partnering with top universities, we're introducing Learning Mode, campus-wide access, and student programs that empower educators and learners to shape AI's future in academia.

Free Options Launch tags: Education • Artificial Intelligence

