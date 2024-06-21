Claude 3.5 Sonnet

Launches
Frontier intelligence at 2x the speed

This is the first release in Anthropic's 3.5 model family. Sonnet now outperforms competitor models on key evaluations, at twice the speed of Claude 3 Opus and one-fifth of the cost. The team pulled together something really special here.
