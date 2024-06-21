Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
This is the latest launch from Claude 2
See Claude 2’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Claude 3.5 Sonnet
Claude 3.5 Sonnet
Frontier intelligence at 2x the speed
Visit
Upvote 36
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
This is the first release in Anthropic's 3.5 model family. Sonnet now outperforms competitor models on key evaluations, at twice the speed of Claude 3 Opus and one-fifth of the cost. The team pulled together something really special here.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
Virtual Assistants
Tech
by
Claude 2
VidAU
Ad
Generate engaging videos in batches within a few minutes
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Claude 2
An AI assistant from Anthropic
6
reviews
410
followers
Follow for updates
Claude 3.5 Sonnet by
Claude 2
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Virtual Assistants
,
Tech
. Made by
Mike Krieger
. Featured on June 24th, 2024.
Claude 2
is rated
5/5 ★
by 6 users. It first launched on July 12th, 2023.
Upvotes
36
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report