Business Templates by HubSpot

40+ free professionally designed templates

Templates for every document you’ll need to run a team or business -- including business plans, quotes & estimates, receipts, proposals, and meeting agendas. The templates are all professionally-designed and 100% customizable.

Aja Frost
Aja FrostMaker@ajavuu · SEO Strategist
Hey, Product Hunters! Super excited to share our collection of business templates with you today. When you’re hard at work creating a business, winning sales deals, fulfilling orders, managing campaigns, or running projects, you don’t have time to create snazzy documents. That’s where these templates come in. It doesn’t matter whether your design skills are incredible or nonexistent, these beautifully designed, fully customizable templates will save the day when you need to whip up an invoice, business plan, quotes/estimate, meeting agenda -- even a Gantt chart or project budget. These templates are completely free and available as PDF, Word, and Excel files. We’ll be online all day if you want to give us feedback or ideas on which templates we should create next!
Brad Castillejo
Brad Castillejo@brad_castillejo · PPC Advertising Jedi
@ajavuu I see a 500 error, cant see any templates
Aja Frost
Aja FrostMaker@ajavuu · SEO Strategist
@brad_castillejo Thanks for the heads up, we're on it!
Aja Frost
Aja FrostMaker@ajavuu · SEO Strategist
@brad_castillejo We're live again -- apologies for the inconvenience.
Shubhankar Kahali
Shubhankar Kahali@xedro · Founder & CEO, Hyperpage
Oh no! We couldn't find any business templates. Looks like we don't have anything for this yet. I see this, even after unlocking.
Aja Frost
Aja FrostMaker@ajavuu · SEO Strategist
@xedro That's definitely not right -- I'll have an update ASAP. Thanks for flagging.
Logan Honeycutt
Logan Honeycutt@growwithlogan · Founder at @artistsatscale
@xedro @ajavuu Having this issue too.
Aja Frost
Aja FrostMaker@ajavuu · SEO Strategist
@xedro @growwithlogan Should be working now. Appreciate your patience. :)
