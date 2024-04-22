v0
Full stack vibe coding platform. Created by Vercel.4.9•44 reviews•
415 followers
Your collaborative AI assistant to design, iterate, and scale full-stack applications for the web.
v0.dev is now v0.app.
First launched on Product Hunt in 2023 and runner up for the 2023 Golden Kitty awards in the Developer Tools category, @v0 is now agentic, helping you research, reason, and plan. It can collaborate with you or take on the work end-to-end.
Read the full announcement on vercel.com →
Here are some examples of what @v0 does automatically:
Check work: Spots errors, compares implementations, and reasons through results
Give design inspiration: Generates image concepts with descriptions based on prompts
Search the web: Searches the web, handles failures, and returns results with citations
Plan out work: Makes a step-by-step plan to work on your request
Read files: Reads files and returns their content
Inspect the web: Inspects live sites, takes screenshots, and summarizes findings
To-do management: Tracks tasks, updates plans, and outputs technical breakdowns
Implement integrations: Leverages your favorite tools
Give it a try for free at v0.app. What will you build?
Agnes AI
Ngl, letting AI help you actually build and *iterate* on full-stack apps together is wild—makes shipping ideas so much faster, fr. Makers really nailed it!
Congratulations! Can you compare the actual usage of the service to Bubble and Cursor? That would be so lovely as I could imagine how/when to use it :)