Launching today
App2.dev
Turn ideas & Figma designs into complete web & mobile apps
5 followers
Turn ideas & Figma designs into complete web & mobile apps
5 followers
Turn your ideas & Figma designs into web & mobile apps in minutes with backend, database, and authentication - all powered by AI.
Free
Launch tags:Developer Tools•Artificial Intelligence•Vibe coding
Launch Team
Nick Gatzoulis
Maker
📌
Report
#1 Free AWS Credits Provider (up to $100k) — 85% eligibility rate, for both new and existing AWS clients
85% eligibility rate, for both new and existing AWS clients
Promoted