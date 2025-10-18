Launching today
App2.dev

Turn ideas & Figma designs into complete web & mobile apps

Turn your ideas & Figma designs into web & mobile apps in minutes with backend, database, and authentication - all powered by AI.
Hey Product Hunt! I'm Nick, the founder of App2 👋 Today I'm excited to announce App2, the no-code platform that turns app ideas & Figma designs into complete web & mobile apps, is now open to the general public in early access! We built App2.dev because we believe everyone should be able to build marketable production-ready software, whether you're a non-technica founder with an idea, a designer who wants to prototype, or a developer who wants to move faster. What makes App2.dev different from Lovable, Cursor, Bolt, Replit, v0 and the likes, is not just the native Figma design parsing, predictive prompting or our UX, it's also our vision. Our vision is to become a Startup-as-a-Service launchpad; a platform where anyone can design, build, deploy, raise funding and grow apps without barriers. I'm looking forward to seeing you join the App2 platform, and the community, and help shape App2 into a great tool.
