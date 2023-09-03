shadcn/ui

shadcn/ui

Beautifully designed components.

Beautifully designed components that you can copy and paste into your apps.
shadcn CLI 3.0 and MCP Server

One command line to add UI components to your project
shadcn/ui is the foundation for your design system—A set of beautifully designed components that you can customize, extend, and build on. Use the shadcn CLI to add UI components to your project. Start here: npx shadcn@latest init
first launched here in 2023, @shadcn has kept improving @shadcn/ui since then.

most recently? an updated CLI, MCP server, and new components that you can play and mix with @v0 by Vercel.

plus, we're in October, it's hacktoberfest. there's no better time to start contributing and supporting open-source products. oss ftw.