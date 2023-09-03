shadcn/ui
Beautifully designed components.5.0•191 reviews•
859 followers
Beautifully designed components.5.0•191 reviews•
859 followers
859 followers
859 followers
Launched on September 3rd, 2023
Makers consistently praise shadcn/ui for speed, flexibility, and ownership of code. The makers of Supabase call it a solid foundation and note smooth Tailwind/Radix integration that powers their AI Assistant. The makers of Vercel highlight using it to ship design systems and AI Elements. The makers of Lovable say it underpins hundreds of daily-built apps. Users echo the theme: polished components, strong accessibility, seamless customization, and fast prototyping. Minor critique: paid Figma assets feel misaligned with its open-source vibe. Overall: dependable, production-ready velocity.
first launched here in 2023, @shadcn has kept improving @shadcn/ui since then.
most recently? an updated CLI, MCP server, and new components that you can play and mix with @v0 by Vercel.
plus, we're in October, it's hacktoberfest. there's no better time to start contributing and supporting open-source products. oss ftw.