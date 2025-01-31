Twenty
Twenty is a modern, open-source CRM alternative to Salesforce—fully customizable, affordable, and powered by the community.
Hey everyone 👋
Thomas here, co-founder of Twenty.
At our previous startups, Felix, Charles, and I each had to build our own in-house CRM from scratch—because nothing out there was customizable enough for our needs. The only real alternative was Salesforce which came with huge prices, vendor lock-in and a proprietary language (Hello APEX).
We built Twenty so you don’t have to go through that pain. That means you can avoid the headaches of building a CRM from scratch or the frustration of dealing with expensive, rigid, and closed-off enterprise solutions.
Twenty is open-source, giving you full transparency and total control—no black boxes, no hidden costs. You own your stack, your data, and your roadmap.
If you’re a builder, tinkerer, or just tired of being boxed in by your CRM, give Twenty a try.
