Figma earns consistent praise for real-time collaboration, clean workflow, and smooth handoff to developers. Makers of Bubble, Screen Studio, and Airtable highlight it as their shared source of truth—from brainstorming in FigJam to prototyping and quick iteration. Users love its browser-based access, components, auto‑layout, and growing plugin ecosystem. Common gripes: occasional lag with large files, a learning curve for non‑designers, confusing admin/billing, and paywalled Dev Mode. Overall, teams say it shortens feedback cycles and keeps designers and developers tightly aligned.
Flowtica Scribe
Hi everyone!
This is the (real) Figma MCP we've all been waiting for ;) Unlike the previous version that relied on a local server in Dev Mode, it now supports remote access. This is a big deal because it means you can bring live design context—components, layouts, interactions—directly from Figma into your IDE or AI agent, like @Cursor, @Claude Code, @VS Code or @Windsurf .
It also now works with Figma Make files, so AI can see the underlying code of a prototype instead of just an image. And the new in-app mapping for Code Connect makes linking design to production code much easier.
p.s. A designer on my team tried and said: "Okay, we have to get serious about our Figma naming conventions now:))"
Cuz it's the difference between the AI building it in one go versus a painful debug loop. We need to keep our design files clean so the agent's tokens are spent on the actual logic, not figuring out our layers (lol).
Been waiting for this! Figma MCP bringing live design context into IDEs is a game-changer for devs. No more context switching between tools – brilliant move by the team!
Thats make me be a real indie!