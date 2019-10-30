Figma

The collaborative interface design tool

A collaborative design tool for creating user interfaces, mobile apps, and websites with a wide range of features, including vector editing tools, prototyping, and version control, all in a cloud-based platform.
Figma MCP

Launching today
Design context, everywhere you build
Figma's MCP server now has remote access, making your design context portable. Bring live design system and layout info directly into your IDE and AI agents. This update also adds support for Figma Make and improves Code Connect.
Design ToolsArtificial IntelligenceDevelopment
Zac Zuo
Hi everyone!

This is the (real) Figma MCP we've all been waiting for ;) Unlike the previous version that relied on a local server in Dev Mode, it now supports remote access. This is a big deal because it means you can bring live design context—components, layouts, interactions—directly from Figma into your IDE or AI agent, like @Cursor, @Claude Code, @VS Code or @Windsurf .

It also now works with Figma Make files, so AI can see the underlying code of a prototype instead of just an image. And the new in-app mapping for Code Connect makes linking design to production code much easier.

p.s. A designer on my team tried and said: "Okay, we have to get serious about our Figma naming conventions now:))"

Cuz it's the difference between the AI building it in one go versus a painful debug loop. We need to keep our design files clean so the agent's tokens are spent on the actual logic, not figuring out our layers (lol).

Dongnan

Been waiting for this! Figma MCP bringing live design context into IDEs is a game-changer for devs. No more context switching between tools – brilliant move by the team!

Thats make me be a real indie!