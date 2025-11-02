Launching today
The Map of Human Ideas

Discover where the world’s greatest ideas were born

Ever wondered where the world’s biggest ideas came from? The Map of Human Ideas visualizes over 250 discoveries, philosophies, and inventions across centuries. Each point on the map marks the origin of an idea that changed our collective story. Built as a side project to celebrate curiosity and creativity.
MapsSide ProjectData Visualization
Zudiay
Maker
📌
Hey everyone 👋 I’ve always loved maps and history, so I created a project that merges both. This map lets you explore where and when major human ideas were born. Would love to hear what you think - and which regions or eras I should expand next! You can explore it here 👉 https://ideas.zudiay.me
Sanskar Yadav

Really cool project! Congrats on the launch and best wishes for success!

Tonći Žilić

I wonder how come you did not include not even one in Croatia 😨
Just to name a few a bit more significant ones:
Nikola Tesla - Alternating current mother of all the technology in modern times
Faust Vrancic - Parachute
Ivan Vucetic - Fingerprint identification system

Josip Belusic - Speedometer
Slavoljub Penkala - Mechanical Pencil & Fountain Pen
Ivan Blaz Lupis - Torpedo
necktie - originally worn by Croatian soldiers and adopted as fashion piece


