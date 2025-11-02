Launching today
The Map of Human Ideas
Discover where the world’s greatest ideas were born
Ever wondered where the world’s biggest ideas came from? The Map of Human Ideas visualizes over 250 discoveries, philosophies, and inventions across centuries. Each point on the map marks the origin of an idea that changed our collective story. Built as a side project to celebrate curiosity and creativity.
Launch tags:Maps•Side Project•Data Visualization
Really cool project! Congrats on the launch and best wishes for success!
numbrrrs
I wonder how come you did not include not even one in Croatia 😨
Just to name a few a bit more significant ones:
Nikola Tesla - Alternating current mother of all the technology in modern times
Faust Vrancic - Parachute
Ivan Vucetic - Fingerprint identification system
Josip Belusic - Speedometer
Slavoljub Penkala - Mechanical Pencil & Fountain Pen
Ivan Blaz Lupis - Torpedo
necktie - originally worn by Croatian soldiers and adopted as fashion piece