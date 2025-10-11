Launching today
UNDOOMED

Stop doomscrolling. A mute button for Reels, Shorts & feeds.

Tired of “5 min” turning into 2 hours? Undoomed hides Reels/Shorts/TikTok feeds but leaves what matters—messages and posts. Per-app settings, quick switch, light “clarity” stats. iOS now, Android on the way.
iOSProductivitySocial Media
Sévag
Hey PH 👋

I kept losing hours to Reels, Shorts, TikTok. Deleting apps never stuck, so I built Undoomed — you keep messages & normal posts, and hide the stuff that hijacks your brain.

✨ What it does

• Hides Reels / Shorts / TikTok feeds

• Keeps the useful parts (DMs, posts, search)

• Per-app controls + quick toggle

• Light “clarity vs scroll” stats

🎯 Goal

Cut doomscrolling without shame or moralizing — just kinder guardrails.

The iOS version is live, and the Android one’s still under Google review (coming soon 🚀).

I’d love your feedback — bugs, UX, ideas.

What would make you stay on Undoomed for the long run? 🙏

Nika

Is it only for iOS? Because I can see a button on your website for the Play Store as well, but maybe the link is broken?

Sévag
@busmark_w_nika Hey Nika!

Good catch 👀 The Android version is still under review 😅

I’ve just updated the website so it reflects that. 🙏

