Launching today
Stop doomscrolling. A mute button for Reels, Shorts & feeds.
Tired of “5 min” turning into 2 hours? Undoomed hides Reels/Shorts/TikTok feeds but leaves what matters—messages and posts. Per-app settings, quick switch, light “clarity” stats. iOS now, Android on the way.
Free Options
Launch Team
Hey PH 👋
I kept losing hours to Reels, Shorts, TikTok. Deleting apps never stuck, so I built Undoomed — you keep messages & normal posts, and hide the stuff that hijacks your brain.
✨ What it does
• Hides Reels / Shorts / TikTok feeds
• Keeps the useful parts (DMs, posts, search)
• Per-app controls + quick toggle
• Light “clarity vs scroll” stats
🎯 Goal
Cut doomscrolling without shame or moralizing — just kinder guardrails.
The iOS version is live, and the Android one’s still under Google review (coming soon 🚀).
I’d love your feedback — bugs, UX, ideas.
What would make you stay on Undoomed for the long run? 🙏
minimalist phone: creating folders
Is it only for iOS? Because I can see a button on your website for the Play Store as well, but maybe the link is broken?
@busmark_w_nika Hey Nika!
Good catch 👀 The Android version is still under review 😅
I’ve just updated the website so it reflects that. 🙏