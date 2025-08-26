Launching today
Automate your user research with AI-powered insights. Get deeper customer understanding without the manual work.
Hey Product Hunt 👋
I’m Pratham, co-founder of Stratify.
Today we’re launching Stratify — built for early-stage founders and product teams.
Why we started Stratify
When you’re just starting out, the hardest part isn’t coding or designing, it’s knowing if anyone actually cares about your idea.
We kept hitting the same walls:
Cold-DMing people to get a handful of interviews
Spending weeks collecting feedback, only to realize it was too surface-level
Burning time on notes and transcripts instead of building
The result? Founders and product teams guessing instead of validating.
What we imagined from Day 1
We wanted a way to get real user insights fast, without all the overhead of traditional research.
Something that felt like having a research team in your pocket, even if you’re a team of one.
What Stratify does today
Stratify is your AI-powered user research copilot.
In plain words: we help you talk to users, collect feedback, and turn it into insights — in hours, not weeks.
Here’s what that means:
⚡ Recruit and survey potential users instantly with no endless outreach.
🤖 AI that interviews and digs deeper, not just surface questions.
📊 Instant analysis; discover top pain points, patterns, and opportunities, ready to act on.
🚀 Built for founders; validate before you waste months building the wrong thing.
What’s next
We’ll be hanging out here all day! I'm excited to hear your thoughts, answer questions, and learn from you. If you are interested in using our product, please book a time on my co-founder's calendar here: https://calendly.com/sjavvaji/30min
Here's a link to a demo of the product:
https://youtu.be/j0Py7pKyuy4
Let’s stop guessing and start validating faster. 🚀
— Pratham & the Stratify team
I already wrote about testing topic in my last article: https://businessandmarketing.substack.com/p/how-to-test-a-product-before-the :D
Pity I haven't discovered the tool before Sunday.
@busmark_w_nika Awesome read!
@busmark_w_nika thanks for sharing!
@pratham_hombal Thank you, you are welcome :)
Does this interview real people or simulate real people with AI?
@skyler_ji this interviews real people! we can either find them for you through our panel or you can bring your own participants.