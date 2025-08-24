Launching today
Claude Haiku 4.5
The fastest, most affordable coding model5.0•31 reviews•
67 followers
Anthropic just unveiled Claude Haiku 4.5, its fastest and most efficient small model yet. Haiku 4.5 matches the coding performance of Claude Sonnet 4, once a frontier model, but now runs 2x faster and costs one-third as much. I
Launch tags:Artificial Intelligence•No-Code•Development
Scrumball
🎉 Congratulations on the Claude Haiku 4.5 launch!
Impressive achievement - delivering frontier-level performance at 1/3 the cost and 2x the speed is a game-changer for the industry. The enhanced computer use capabilities and optimization for real-time applications like chat, support, and coding make this particularly exciting for developers.
This perfectly addresses the market need for accessible, high-performance AI. Looking forward to seeing what the community builds with this powerful combination of speed, intelligence, and cost-efficiency.
Well done to the entire Anthropic team! 🚀
Claude has usually been a joy to code with, but recently I’ve been avoiding it because the output has been too verbose. For example, I might ask for a single function definition, and it ends up refactoring the whole codebase. Does this new model address that issue, or is there a way to get more targeted output?