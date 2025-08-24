Launching today
Claude Haiku 4.5

Claude Haiku 4.5

The fastest, most affordable coding model

5.031 reviews

67 followers

Visit website
Anthropic just unveiled Claude Haiku 4.5, its fastest and most efficient small model yet. Haiku 4.5 matches the coding performance of Claude Sonnet 4, once a frontier model, but now runs 2x faster and costs one-third as much. I
Claude Haiku 4.5 gallery image
Claude Haiku 4.5 gallery image
Free
Launch tags:
Artificial IntelligenceNo-CodeDevelopment
Launch Team

What do you think? …

Aleksandar Blazhev
Hunter
📌
Hey everyone! Claude just released Haiku 4.5. А small model that pushes the boundaries of speed and efficiency. What stood at the frontier only five months ago (Claude Sonnet 4) is now available at one-third the cost and more than twice the speed, while even surpassing it on tasks like computer use. For real-time applications: chat assistants, customer support, or pair programming, Haiku 4.5 delivers near-frontier intelligence with remarkable responsiveness. And for coding, it makes multi-agent projects and rapid prototyping feel smoother than ever.
YUKI KE

🎉 Congratulations on the Claude Haiku 4.5 launch!

Impressive achievement - delivering frontier-level performance at 1/3 the cost and 2x the speed is a game-changer for the industry. The enhanced computer use capabilities and optimization for real-time applications like chat, support, and coding make this particularly exciting for developers.

This perfectly addresses the market need for accessible, high-performance AI. Looking forward to seeing what the community builds with this powerful combination of speed, intelligence, and cost-efficiency.

Well done to the entire Anthropic team! 🚀

Gurbax (Ashwini Gurbuxani)

Claude has usually been a joy to code with, but recently I’ve been avoiding it because the output has been too verbose. For example, I might ask for a single function definition, and it ends up refactoring the whole codebase. Does this new model address that issue, or is there a way to get more targeted output?

#1 Free AWS Credits Provider (up to $100k)
#1 Free AWS Credits Provider (up to $100k)
85% eligibility rate, for both new and existing AWS clients
Promoted