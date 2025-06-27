Stepfun Diligence Check
Launching today
AI-powered search with agent-verified citations5.0•1 review•
192 followers
StepFun Diligence Check tells you what’s credible — and what’s not. By tracing citations to their sources and validating them with a multi-agent system, it helps you cut through doubt and misinformation.
Stepfun Diligence Check
Hey Product Hunters!
We're excited to share StepFun Diligence Check with you today! This has been a passion project born from our daily frustration with information chaos online! Think of it as your personal fact-checking assistant. Just paste links, long texts, AI responses, and any content you find dubious. We'll verify it for you.
✨ Here's what makes us different:
Multi-source verification: We don't just search — we check claims against multiple trusted sources for the most reliable fact-checking
Real-time analysis: Fresh information pulled from current sources, not yesterday's news
AI-powered validation: Multiple specialized agents work together to spot dubious sources, flawed logic, and missing context
We're not here to tell you what to believe. Instead, we give you the tools and evidence to cut through information overload and make informed decisions yourself.
🎯 Perfect For
Journalists who need quick source verification
Researchers tired of manual fact-checking
Anyone who wants to avoid misinformation
Teams building content that needs to be bulletproof
🚀 Try It Now 👉🏻 StepFun Diligence Check
Trickle
Wow, I’m really excited about StepFun Diligence Check!
I can see this being invaluable for journalists and content creators like us who need to back up our claims with solid facts.
Can’t wait to dive in and start using it for my own projects! Keep up the fantastic work! 🚀
Stepfun Diligence Check
@victoria_wu Thank you so much Victoria! Let's make the internet a more truthful place together 💪
AI Phone
Love the idea of a tool that actually verifies content for real, not just grabs links. Feels especially relevant now with so much AI-generated info floating around. Big congrats on the launch!
Stepfun Diligence Check
@auroraw Really appreciate your support! Let's make the internet a more truthful place together 💪