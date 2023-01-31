Perplexity

Perplexity

Where Knowledge Begins

4.9148 reviews

3K followers

Visit website
Your Research Assistant. Available wherever you are: 🤖 http://pplx.ai/android // 📱 http://pplx.ai/iphone
This is the 14th launch from Perplexity. View more

Perplexity Patents

Launching today
AI-powered patent search for everyone
Perplexity Patents is a new AI agent that makes IP intelligence accessible. Use natural language to search patents, academic papers, and code repositories. It understands complex queries, finds prior art, and provides cited answers, just like the core Perplexity experience.
Perplexity Patents gallery image
Perplexity Patents gallery image
Perplexity Patents gallery image
Perplexity Patents gallery image
Free Options
Launch tags:
Artificial IntelligenceSearch
Launch Team

What do you think? …

Zac Zuo
Hunter
📌
Hi everyone! This is a really important niche Perplexity is tackling. I used to be responsible for patent applications in a previous role, and I know how critical patent research is for business strategy. It often decides what tech you build or what you have to avoid. I was surprised to see Perplexity enter this space, but it makes perfect sense. The problem with old patent databases isn't a lack of information, it's that they're hard to search and don't provide insights. This is a perfect job for an agentic AI to solve. Instead of just matching keywords, it can understand what you're looking for and even find prior art in blogs and code repos.
Nika

Imagine how easy it will be to complete an academic thesis. I dunno whether it is good or bad for students. If you know what I mean :D