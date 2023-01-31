Perplexity
Where Knowledge Begins4.9•148 reviews•
3K followers
Where Knowledge Begins4.9•148 reviews•
3K followers
3K followers
3K followers
Launched on October 28th, 2025
Launched on September 27th, 2025
Launched on August 14th, 2025
Perplexity earns strong praise for fast, sourced answers and a clean, mobile-friendly experience that streamlines research and everyday queries. Makers emphasize reliable APIs and real-time search: creators of Wispr Flow say voice-triggered “ask perplexity” boosts user ease; makers of Sleepytales use its API for text generation; makers of Atlantix credit it for speeding content development. Users highlight accurate citations, minimal hallucinations, and fewer ads than traditional search, though some note UI quirks, occasional citation issues, and ads diminishing appeal. Overall, a trusted, efficient research companion.
Flowtica Scribe
minimalist phone: creating folders
Imagine how easy it will be to complete an academic thesis. I dunno whether it is good or bad for students. If you know what I mean :D