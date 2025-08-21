Launching today
browser screenshots that don't suck
browser screenshots that don't suck
Style your browser screenshots with rounded corners, shadows, and custom backgrounds in seconds. Free Chrome extension for beautiful screenshots.
Free
Hey, I’m Matt 👋
I built pixxel because I wanted a lightweight, super simple, browser-based screenshot tool. No heavy apps, just open in Chrome, snap, style, and share.
One of my favorite tools is Screen Studio, so I used it as inspiration while keeping the focus on simplicity and a minimal editor.
Give it a try. Hope you like it ✌️
Love the idea, but I don’t know why I’m having an issue on my device. I’m currently using a dual-monitor setup: one 1080p and the other 2K, and unfortunately, I can’t resize it properly. Still, it’s a great product!
I'm curious, can it pin the images from screenshots? And does it support offline use?
Congratulations on the launch!