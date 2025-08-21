Launching today
pixxel

pixxel

browser screenshots that don't suck

32 followers

Visit website
Style your browser screenshots with rounded corners, shadows, and custom backgrounds in seconds. Free Chrome extension for beautiful screenshots.
pixxel gallery image
pixxel gallery image
pixxel gallery image
pixxel gallery image
pixxel gallery image
pixxel gallery image
Free
Launch tags:
Chrome ExtensionsDeveloper ToolsTech
Launch Team / Built With

What do you think? …

Matthew Hefferon
Maker
📌

Hey, I’m Matt 👋

I built pixxel because I wanted a lightweight, super simple, browser-based screenshot tool. No heavy apps, just open in Chrome, snap, style, and share.

One of my favorite tools is Screen Studio, so I used it as inspiration while keeping the focus on simplicity and a minimal editor.

Give it a try. Hope you like it ✌️

Azvya Erstevan
Launching soon!

Love the idea, but I don’t know why I’m having an issue on my device. I’m currently using a dual-monitor setup: one 1080p and the other 2K, and unfortunately, I can’t resize it properly. Still, it’s a great product!

Dongnan
Launching soon!

I'm curious, can it pin the images from screenshots? And does it support offline use?

Congratulations on the launch!

Intercom
Intercom
Startups get 90% off Intercom + 1 year of Fin AI Agent free
Promoted