Reviews praise Next.js for fast iteration, strong SEO, and a smooth DX across SSR/SSG, routing, and APIs. Makers of Supabase say it powers their primary web app, underscoring production readiness. Makers of Vercel highlight App Router, integrations, and performance, noting client–cloud synergy. Makers of Dodo Payments commend React 18 features and “drop-in” integrations. Users love Server Components, image/font optimization, and easy deploys anywhere. Common cautions: caching quirks, RSC boundaries, and creeping build times. Verdict: a dependable default for most React production workloads.

+ 1205 Summarized with AI