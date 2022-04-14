Next.js
The React framework for production. Next.js provides zero-configuration automatic code splitting, filesystem based routing, hot code reloading and universal rendering.
The React Framework for the Web
Next.js 16
Next.js 16 includes Cache Components, stable Turbopack, file system caching, React Compiler support, smarter routing, new caching APIs, and React 19.2 features.
Next.js 16
Cache Components
Turbopack enabled by default
Optimized navigations and prefetching
Improved caching APIs
React 19.2
Also enabled for all new chats with @v0 by Vercel. LFG!
flpbk.io
Really exciting! Can't wait to see how devs integrate BCMS with these new features, especially cache components!