Create web applications with the power of React components

The React framework for production. Next.js provides zero-configuration automatic code splitting, filesystem based routing, hot code reloading and universal rendering.
Next.js 16

The React Framework for the Web
Next.js 16 includes Cache Components, stable Turbopack, file system caching, React Compiler support, smarter routing, new caching APIs, and React 19.2 features.
Next.js 16

  • Cache Components

  • Turbopack enabled by default

  • Optimized navigations and prefetching

  • Improved caching APIs

  • React 19.2

