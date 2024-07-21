OpenAI
OpenAI is highly praised for its powerful AI models and developer-friendly APIs, enabling a wide range of applications. Supabase uses OpenAI for intelligent developer assistance, while GitHub integrates its API for runtime operations. Zapier appreciates the seamless integration for enhancing app functionalities. Users commend OpenAI for boosting productivity and creativity, though some note occasional inaccuracies and high costs. Overall, OpenAI is recognized for its innovation and commitment to responsible AI development.
Flowtica Scribe
Hi everyone!
OpenAI's new gpt-realtime model is big step forward for voice agents. The key isn't just a faster model, but a shift in how it understands.
For a true voice agent to work, it needs to understand the subtle cues in our speech, the tone, the pauses, the emotion. That's what carries the real meaning. gpt-realtime is built on a voice-in, voice-out approach. It processes audio directly, without first transcribing it to text. This is the direction the field has been trying to break through.
Also great to see the Realtime API is now generally available, with practical new features for production like remote MCP server support and SIP integration.
Tidyread
So cool! Now companion products can integrate with the Realtime API, which is a big step forward for improving user experience. I can't wait to try out real-time conversations! @OpenAI