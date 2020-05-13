Obsidian is highly praised for its flexibility, speed, and privacy, making it a top choice for note-taking and knowledge management. Users appreciate its local-first approach, markdown support, and extensive plugin ecosystem, which allows for deep customization. Maker reviews highlight its influence on products like ApyHub and Grimo, emphasizing its role in inspiring markdown-based solutions. The Ideaverse Pro team commends its Sync feature for collaborative work. Overall, Obsidian is celebrated for its robust capabilities and supportive community.

