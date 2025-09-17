Launching today
Secure AI Dev tools that makes developers 5x faster
Neurcode AI is Dev tools with a security-first AI IDE built for enterprises and developers. Get real-time code completion, debugging, bug detection, test generation, and project analysis—all with enterprise-grade security and seamless team collaboration.
Launch tags:SaaS•Developer Tools•Artificial Intelligence
Hey PH Community👋
I started building Neurcode AI after seeing two gaps in today’s coding assistants: they either compromise on security, or they lack real project context. And none of them give developers a real community.
With Neurcode, we’re trying to bring all three pillars together:
⚡ Solo developers: An AI-powered IDE that understands your repo, supports local projects, helps with debugging, test generation, and GitHub workflows.
👥 Teams & orgs: Enterprise-grade collaboration with project dashboards, Kanban, PR reviews, analytics, and AI-assisted code quality checks—all running on your own infra for maximum security.
🌐 Network: A developer ecosystem where you can discover people, showcase projects, message, and even collaborate through bountied problem-solving (like Stack Overflow + GitHub, but built into the IDE).
What makes it unique:
Enterprise-grade security: LLMs run on your infra, not ours.
Deep project awareness: Context of your repo + dependencies.
Team-focused workflows: AI-powered PR reviews, merges, dashboards.
Community layer: Developer discovery, portfolios, networking, bounties.
I’m most proud that Neurcode is not just another AI tool, but a complete developer platform—combining speed, security, and community in one place.
We’re also open to piloting Neurcode with teams or orgs who want to set up secure AI workflows — happy to chat if that’s you :)
Excited to hear your thoughts, feedback, and what you’d love to see next!
Congrats on the launch! Neurcode AI looks impressive—real-time coding assistance with enterprise-grade security and collaboration will be a huge help for developers.