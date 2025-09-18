Launching today
It's hard to monetize as a podcaster and YouTuber. Most make 70% less than other creators. Station uncovers hidden sponsor revenue and helps you activate all revenue — while you focus on episodes.
Free
Station
Hey Product Hunt! I’m Cam, Co-founder of Station. We built a revenue assistant for podcasters and YouTubers, so you can monetize faster and focus on creating.
Why we built it
As a former podcast host and after spending over a year building podcast communities (incl. for Travis and Jason Kelce's New Heights show), we saw a pattern across the industry: monetization is still a central struggle for most podcasters and YouTubers. Many earn ~70% less than other creators. The missing pieces were clear: tools, knowledge, and a direct path to sponsors. That’s why we built this.
It's simple:
1. Connect your show
2. AI uncovers hidden opportunities
3. Activate, find sponsors and start earning
Behind the scenes
We’re matching you with brands already spending big in your niche, plus building AI-powered community pages, newsletters, subscriptions, and storefronts to open you monetize in multiple channels.
PH-offer
Offering just $9/mo for basic plans for the next 2 weeks while we offer our launch pricing. Also we’d love your feedback and if you know anyone with a podcast and Youtube please share this. Thank you 🙏
@campritchard Congrats on the launch, Cam & team 🚀
The fact that you’re not only matching with sponsors but also opening up newsletters, community pages, and storefronts makes it feel more like a full-stack growth engine than just a tool 👏
Station
Hey Product Hunt!
As one of the Founding Engineers at Station, I’ve had the chance to see this product grow from late-night code sessions in India to now working with the team in person here in the U.S. It’s been a rollercoaster — debugging at 3am, shipping features across time zones, and finally seeing creators use what we’ve built to unlock revenue.
What excites me most is how much ground we’ve covered: building AI-powered sponsor matching, creating tools for community pages and newsletters, and making it possible for podcasters and YouTubers to not just run their shows, but actually grow sustainable income streams from them.
It’s been an amazing experience building this, and I’m hopeful creators will find it as helpful as we intended. Can’t wait to see how you all use it! 🎙️✨
GraphBit
Looks super promising, can’t wait to try Station when it launches on Sept 30! Congrats to the team in advance!
Station
@md_rahmat_ullah2 Thanks, we're excited to launch!!
Replyke
I've just sent the page to my friend who's been trying to monetize her YT channel :) Love the UI!
Station
Thanks @tsabary and glad you like the UI! We always aim to simplify things for users while maintaining a sleek, premium look.
Station
@tsabary Thanks a ton, Yanay! 🚀 Glad you’re enjoying the UI, and super grateful you shared it with your friend 🙏
seem slike a product that will benifit contnet creators and podcastors a a lote , it s really nice to brean all thos monitization option in one place
Station
Thanks @hassan_eddyb - we're big on centralizing everything and making it simple and automated.
Hi, Cam, your product looks very interesting) I am a podcast host and I know first hand all struggles and challenges with podcast monetisation!
I hope you product will make life easier for podcast creators)) Wish you success with your launch! Waiting for it!
Station
@mark_opanasiuk Thanks so much, Mark 🙌 Really appreciate your support and perspective as a podcast host, it means a lot coming from someone who knows the struggles firsthand. Our whole goal with Station is exactly that: to take the stress out of monetization so creators like you can focus on producing great episodes while uncovering revenue opportunities faster 🚀
Would love to hear more about your experience with monetization challenges, your insights could help us shape future features!
This is VERY exciting. Options for monetization like this solve the biggest struggle for creators who want to be more hands on. Major fan of you and Station. Exciting to see this.
Station
@bryan_barletta Thank you, Bryan! 💡 That’s exactly what motivated us to build Station, to take the monetization struggle off creators’ plates so they can focus on what they do best. Appreciate the support 🚀