Mozart AI is a browser-based AI music creation platform, built by musicians & DJs for bedroom producers and professional artists. Turn any idea into a great song. Try "Hey Mozart, create a Porter Robinson style 8 bar chord progression and EQ it"!
Cursor for making music
Mozart AI v0.5
The AI music platform to create, improvise, and finish music — built by artists for artists. Start with a loop or a prompt, improvise every layer, and finish your music in minutes. Every generation is context aware. Free during beta.
Hey Product Hunt 👋 Sundar here, co-founder of Mozart AI. We’re back just two months after our first launch. Last time, the PH community helped us hit Product of the Day #2 and gave us clear feedback: Inspire us early, then go deep - without leaving the creative flow. So we made it happen!
What’s new in v0.5
Start → Edit -> Finish in one place. We’ve lowered the “difficulty level” from 100 to ~35 whilst improving musical output quality.
🌊 Workflows
Layers - build loops with prompts that sound great together
Vocals - record/upload, turn into a song, split stems, edit
Describe - prompt your ideas → we generate a full track + stems
Remix - upload any track, ask for your remix style, then stem it for control and editing
🎼 Improvise - riff on any clip or section with natural language. Try variations, keep what hits, revert what doesn’t
🎸 Context-aware Stem Generation - from a single kick to a 2-minute guitar, every audio and midi clip knows where it belongs and fits in with your song.
🎹 Connect your instruments - plug in MIDI or guitar and record with ~11ms latency.
🕵️ Track Agents - create, edit, and perfect audio and midi with natural language instructions in every track
🎨 Refreshed UI - monochrome, glassmorphism, neo clip colors to spark your inspiration further
🎤 New Native Audio Engine - crackle-free playback and low latency for long sessions
🤝 New partnerships - ElevenLabs for song generation
Rights, price, and sharing
Everything you make is cleared for commercial use.
We’re FREE during beta.
Share on Mozart Creations and listen to other Mozers's bangers.
Why now (and who it’s for)
We’re building the Cursor for making music - the best place to start, improvise, and finish. Ideal for creators with any musical interest (voice, guitar, taste, rhythm) who want pro-grade control without friction 🎧
We'd love to hear from you - drop feedback, remix ideas, or feature requests. If you’re a studio/educator/partner (or an investor - we’re raising our seed), DM me. And big thanks to @chrismessina for the hunt and for helping shape the story yet again! 🚀
Mozart AI
@chrismessina @sundararvind1244 let's gooo!!
I think this is one of the best "explainer" videos without a single spoken word, showing what the tool is capable of.
Hitting. Straight.
I think that the production team nailed it. :)
Mozart AI
@busmark_w_nika Thank you!! :)
Mozart AI
@busmark_w_nika Absolutely, production team took the story 🚀
@busmark_w_nika New benchmark to beat for sure! and maybe kickstarting a trend?
@sentry_co As soon as the girl added that drums to her guitar solo, it was like: ah, this is so cool.
@busmark_w_nika definitely illustrating why it's better to show, not tell.
Mozart AI
Super excited to share this with the world!! Can't wait for the exciting songs people cook up with Mozart AI. Let's goo :))
Mozart AI
@arjunskhanna19 huge improvements since last time, proud of the team!