Meet your personal music composer! Beatoven.ai transforms simple prompts into stunning background music for your content. Built with love (and data) from real musicians worldwide. No musical expertise required - just your creative vision.
Your own AI foley artist to create the Perfect sound effect
maestro SFX by beatoven.ai
maestro SFX is your personal, on-demand foley artist that turns simple text prompts into production ready sound effects. Just describe the precise sound you need and get high-fidelity, ready-to-use audio for your audio- visual project, instantly.
Beatoven.ai
Hey Product Hunters! 👋🏼
I’m Mansoor Rahimat Khan, Co-founder & CEO of Beatoven.ai. Excited to share our latest innovation with you: maestro Sound Effects Model - generative sound effects that truly adapt to your creative needs.
The Story 📖
At Beatoven.ai, our mission has always been to make high-quality, emotionally resonant audio accessible to every creator. We started by building an AI-powered music generation platform, but we quickly saw a massive gap: professional sound effects are often generic, time-consuming to find, or impossible to customize.
Sound design typically requires hours of searching, licensing, and detailed post-production work. We wanted to empower creators to move faster while maintaining full creative control.
The Solution – maestro Sound Effects Model 🚀
Introducing maestro Sound Effects Model, our powerful generative AI that creates realistic, context-aware sound effects in seconds.
What makes maestro special is the combination of deep generative technology and extensive sound design expertise. We've trained the model on a rich and diverse dataset of authentic sound elements; everything from subtle ambient textures to high-impact cinematic hits. The result is a model that doesn’t just make noise, it creates atmosphere.
This launch marks a major milestone in our journey toward building a full-stack sound generation platform that brings together music, effects, and emotion; all powered by AI that truly understands creativity.
Key Features 🔑
⚡️ Fast, Realistic Generation: Create context-aware, high-quality sound effects instantly.
🎛️ Deep Creative Control: Customize the sound, mood, intensity, and emotion for effects, giving you flexibility that typically takes hours in post-production.
🌌 Atmosphere, Not Noise: Generate nuanced soundscapes and high-impact audio tailored to your scene or project.
🎵 Full-Stack Sound: Designed to integrate seamlessly with your music generation process.
📜 Commercial Use-Ready: All outputs are cleared for safe commercial use.
Use Cases
Filmmakers designing precise audio for scenes 🎬
Game/VR developers creating dynamic, real-time audio experiences 🎮
Youtubers needing unique, high-quality sound design for videos 📸
Social media creators who need to create professional ads 🎧
We’re eager to hear how you use maestro in your projects. Dive in, experiment, and tell us what magic you create!
Gratitude
A big thank you to the incredible team at Beatoven.ai for making this possible, and to the PH community for your constant support and ideas.
We’d love to hear your thoughts and feedback. It’ll help us guide our next iterations, think of custom sound styles, real-time adaptive effects, and deeper integration into existing production workflows.
- Mansoor
@mansoor_rahimat_khan Congrats on the launch, Mansoor, Yug, Ronak and team. Beatoven's maestro SFX model is currently arguably the best in the world in terms of quality and pricing. Thrilled to hunt! :)
LambdaTest
How does this compare to Adobe Firefly and other similar AI SFX generators? Are there any benchmarks you are comparing yourself against?
Lancepilot
Congrats on the launch. Maestro SFX sounds incredible, turning text prompts into studio quality sound effects is such a creative leap. This is going to be a huge win for creators and sound designers alike.
CoLaunchly
Congrats Mansoor and the Beatoven.ai team. maestro looks super useful, context-aware SFX with deep control that creates atmosphere, not noise. The full stack music plus effects path feels spot on for creators. Trying it on a short film. Any DAW plugin or API on the roadmap?
Been following Beatoven's launches since your music generation days and it is amazing to see you expand into SFX! Congratulations!!
Nas.io
Congrats Mansoor and team for the launch. Are maestro’s sound effects fully original and safe for YouTube use? Don’t want to risk any copyright strikes 😅