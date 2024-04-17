Suno

Suno is building a future where anyone can make great music. Whether you're a shower singer or a charting artist, we break barriers between you and the song you dream of making. No instrument needed, just imagination. From your mind to music.
Compose like a musician, create like never before
Suno v5 is the latest and most advanced music generation model from Suno. It delivers a major leap in audio quality with more immersive sound, natural vocals, and greater creative control.
Hi everyone!

Suno v5 is here. This video from Suno CTO @georg_kucsko does a great job explaining what makes this model different:


The audio quality is noticeably clearer and more immersive, and the vocals sound much more natural. You also get more creative control over the output. v5 will be the new foundation for their more advanced tools, like the upcoming Suno Studio.

The best way to understand the difference is to hear it. Here's a playlist of Suno v5 songs, check them out!

Really exciting launch! 🎶 Love how Suno lowers the barrier to music creation and empowers anyone—from casual singers to professionals—to bring their imagination to life.

Our team is also launching HiClip on Sept 28 🚀—an AI tool that helps creators instantly turn long videos into engaging shorts. Hope you can check it out too, and wishing Suno a great launch day!

Dongnan

I've used Suno v4.5 before and it's amazing! I'm looking forward to the improved audio quality and natural sound of v5. I plan to renew my subscription! I'll put these AI-generated music on my own YouTube channel.