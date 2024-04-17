Suno
Suno earns strong praise for making song creation fast and accessible, with users lauding polished results, easy workflows, and major improvements in V4/V4.5 that boost editing control and genre quality. Makers of Kive and Pablo.Design highlight Suno’s reliability for launch and teaser videos, underscoring professional-use potential. Users appreciate copyright peace-of-mind for video content and family-friendly fun, while asking for better genre targeting and a suggestion system. One complaint flags a misleading landing-page flow where creations disappear after sign-up. Overall, powerful, intuitive, and rapidly evolving.
Hi everyone!
Suno v5 is here. This video from Suno CTO @georg_kucsko does a great job explaining what makes this model different:
The audio quality is noticeably clearer and more immersive, and the vocals sound much more natural. You also get more creative control over the output. v5 will be the new foundation for their more advanced tools, like the upcoming Suno Studio.
The best way to understand the difference is to hear it. Here's a playlist of Suno v5 songs, check them out!
Really exciting launch! 🎶 Love how Suno lowers the barrier to music creation and empowers anyone—from casual singers to professionals—to bring their imagination to life.
I've used Suno v4.5 before and it's amazing! I'm looking forward to the improved audio quality and natural sound of v5. I plan to renew my subscription! I'll put these AI-generated music on my own YouTube channel.