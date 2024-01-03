Lovable
9.1K followers
Lovable is highly praised for its ability to rapidly create full-stack applications without coding, making it a favorite among developers and non-developers alike. Users appreciate its intuitive design and seamless integration with tools like GitHub and Supabase. Lovable is noted for its speed and efficiency, as highlighted by Sherloq and Boxo. While some users report issues with complex tasks, the overall sentiment is positive, with many finding it transformative for prototyping and MVP development.
