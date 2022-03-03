StoryChief.io
Reviews praise StoryChief.io for simplifying team collaboration and keeping content plans organized, with standout multi-channel publishing that lets users post once and distribute everywhere. Users highlight robust integrations, AI-assisted writing (notably “Power Mode”), and a clean, non-technical interface that speeds production. Reporting dashboards, workspace organization, and GDPR-minded security are appreciated, and support is described as responsive. Early users say results are strong and consistency improves across teams. Some emphasize its usefulness across industries and roles, citing time savings and reduced complexity from creation to distribution.
The interface seemed a bit complicated to me (but I'm not a professional marketer, i.e. not the target audience).
P.S. Your intercom notified me about the bank holiday on 15 August.
@michael_vavilov thanks, I'll take a look what went wrong with Intercom.
