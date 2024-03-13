Glazed

Turn Figma designs into ready-to-ship tracking code in minutes. No developer handoffs, no back-and-forths. Self-service product analytics fully owned by the product team.
Launching today
Turn Figma files into production-ready tracking in minutes
Glazed creates and ships tracking events from Figma files. Our AI analyses Figma screens, suggests events and generates prompts that Cursor and Claude Code execute instantly. Ship tracked features without developer handoffs.
AnalyticsDeveloper ToolsArtificial Intelligence
Asís
Maker
Hello again Product Hunt! 👋 We're back to turn your Figma designs into production-ready tracking code in minutes instead of days!

After talking to 200+ product teams, we kept hearing the same frustration: 'We spend more time coordinating tracking than building features.' The design → tracking plan → dev handoff was killing product velocity.

😶‍🌫️ The Problem

Traditional flow: Designer creates mockup → PM/Data discuss and write tracking specs → Dev implements (eventually) → messy data → team loses trust and argues on Slack.

🍩 Our Solution

Glazed learns from your tracking schema, creates tracking plans from your Figma designs, and generates implementation-ready prompts for Cursor, Claude Code, or any AI assistant. Product and design teams can now document and ship tracked features independently.

🌟 Key Features

Smart Event Suggestions: Our AI analyses your Figma designs and suggests events that match YOUR existing tracking plan and taxonomy.

One-Click Prompts: Copy prompts to generate implementation-ready tracking code in your favourite AI assistant.

Self-Service Implementation: Product teams can fully own and ship tracking independently (developers only need to review PR's).

🏄‍♂️ Start reimagining your tracking workflow today

Special PH offer: 50% off with code GLAZEDPH-25

Drop a comment with your biggest tracking coordination nightmare/anecdote — we'll give 1 year free to the 3 most painful stories! 😅

Cruise Chen

Turning Figma screens straight into tracked events is honestly valuable! skipping the back-and-forth with devs is huge for my workflow. Just curious how customizable the event suggestions are?

Asís
Maker

Totally agree @cruise_chen! If you already have a tracking schema, you can import it into Glazed so it will be used to re-use events and properties where possible and follow the same taxonomy when creating new ones. Goal is to have a single source of truth that multiple product teams can use to work in parallel without having to worry about it!

Cruise Chen

@soyasis Thank you!! great work team!

Nika

Will you add signing up via Google email too?

Asís
Maker

It's on our backlog indeed @busmark_w_nika, but we wanted to get early feedback :)

Buzz Usborne
What is tracking?
Asís
Maker

@buzzusborne front-end analytics tracking - a bit of a jargon indeed 😅