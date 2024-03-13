🚀 I’ve been using Glazed for the past few weeks, and it’s been an absolute game-changer for our team! As a product manager, I’m constantly bridging the gap between our design and dev teams, and Glazed has made that process so much smoother. What I love most is how easy it is to access user insights directly from our UI designs. We no longer need to dig through complex data dashboards or wait on event tracking setups – everything’s just there, visually! 🙌 The click heatmaps and funnel analysis features have already helped us uncover hidden user behaviors we wouldn’t have spotted otherwise. For anyone working cross-functionally, especially between product and design, this tool is a must. It cuts down on back-and-forth, makes decision-making faster, and ultimately helps us build a better user experience. Kudos to the Glazed team for building something so intuitive! 🍩✨

