Discover high-intent accounts, qualify them with AI-powered insights, and contact the right decision-makers — all from one streamlined GTM workspace. No tabs, no guesswork. Just precise data, faster outreach, and smarter sales execution.
Hey ProductHunt,
Chris here. I’m the founder of Knowledge, and I built this because, frankly, I was sick of BS sales tools.
I used to run a lead-gen agency that booked over 10,000 meetings a year.
We tried every “intent” tool on the market, but none of them told us the one thing we actually needed to know: Who’s ready to buy and how do I connect with them like a human being, not a spam bot?
So I built the platform I wish existed.
Knowledge pinpoints real people, not just companies, who are actively researching what you sell.
Then it shows you how to talk to them based on psychographics, behavior, and even tone preferences.
It’s the newest addition to your sales playbook, backed by 30B daily signals.
Knowledge is not a sequencer or a glorified spreadsheet.
It’s person-level sales intelligence. Built for closers, not inbox blasters.
You can try it FREE here: www.knowledge.com.
Give it a try and drop your questions, critiques, and hot takes here.
- Chris Anzalone
Connect with me on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/chrisanz19/
It feels almost unethical to find exactly the buyers looking for your product. This is genius !!
All the best for the launch @chris_at_knowledge & team!