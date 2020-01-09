Organizing the world's information4.7•214 reviews•
Google is praised for its powerful search engine and comprehensive suite of tools, including Gmail, Drive, and Maps, which enhance productivity and connectivity. Maker reviews highlight its role in supporting startups and businesses, with beehiiv noting its utility for online businesses, and RapidAPI emphasizing its affordability and reliability. Generated Photos appreciates its search and email services. While privacy concerns exist, its convenience and innovation make it indispensable.
Hi everyone!
Forget plugging in exact dates and destinations to find flights. With Google's new Flight Deals, you just ask.
You can describe the vibe of the trip you want: like "a week-long trip to a city with great food", and it acts like an AI travel agent, finding deals to places you might not have even thought of.
It's a much more natural way to search when you're flexible and just looking for a great deal. Rolling out now in the US, Canada, and India.
This is a game changer. Many travel agencies are threaten.