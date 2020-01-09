Google

Google

Organizing the world's information

4.7222 reviews

7.6K followers

2019 Golden Kitty Awards
Visit website
Search the world's information, including webpages, images, videos and more. Google has many special features to help you find exactly what you're looking for.
This is the 493rd launch from Google. View more
AP2

AP2

Launching today
The open protocol for agentic commerce
Agent Payments Protocol (AP2) is an open protocol that builds on A2A, Agent to Agent Protocol. AP2 was developed by Google with leading payments and technology companies to securely initiate and transact agent-led payments across platforms.
AP2 gallery image
AP2 gallery image
AP2 gallery image
AP2 gallery image
AP2 gallery image
AP2 gallery image
Free
Launch tags:
Open SourcePaymentsArtificial Intelligence
Launch Team

What do you think? …

Zac Zuo
Hunter
📌

Hi everyone!

Closing the loop on payments is the ultimate goal for any commercial system. If AI agents are going to truly transform our commercial ecosystem, they need a secure and standardized way to pay. Google's new Agent Payments Protocol (AP2) is trying to solve this.

It's an open protocol designed to integrate with their existing agent-to-agent (A2A) frameworks. What's also interesting is its support for crypto payments through the x402 protocol, which shows it's built for both current and future financial rails.

So with MCP, A2A, and now AP2, are we seeing the key pillars for the commercialization of AI agents finally fall into place?