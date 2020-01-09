Organizing the world's information4.7•222 reviews•
Google is widely praised for its powerful search engine and seamless integration across its suite of tools, including Gmail, Drive, and Maps. Users appreciate its speed, reliability, and user-friendly interface. Maker reviews highlight Google's role in enabling scalability and backend operations, as seen with Google Gemini 2.0 and Wepost. While concerns about data privacy persist, Google's innovation and convenience make it an indispensable part of daily digital life.
Hi everyone!
Closing the loop on payments is the ultimate goal for any commercial system. If AI agents are going to truly transform our commercial ecosystem, they need a secure and standardized way to pay. Google's new Agent Payments Protocol (AP2) is trying to solve this.
It's an open protocol designed to integrate with their existing agent-to-agent (A2A) frameworks. What's also interesting is its support for crypto payments through the x402 protocol, which shows it's built for both current and future financial rails.
So with MCP, A2A, and now AP2, are we seeing the key pillars for the commercialization of AI agents finally fall into place?