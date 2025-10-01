Launching today
Fruitful
Track competitor websites and capture every change. Get clear weekly reports and Slack alerts on what matters. Spot hiring signals, pricing moves, and product launches in near real time.
Hey Product Hunt! I’m Henry, founder of Fruitful 👋
I was previously a founding engineer at Yonder and built apps and websites for big tech (Amazon), enterprises (OVO) and startups (Entrepreneur First).
🍊🍋 We built Fruitful to make competitive intelligence effortless. 🍋🍊
The Internet has a new pace. You have more competitors and they're moving faster than ever. They’re launching new products, tweaking pricing, and blasting out content - it’s hard to keep up.
Fruitful fixes that.
Track competitors instantly: Drop in a URL and Fruitful starts monitoring right away.
AI Changes: Our AI highlights only the changes that matter to your strategy.
Smart alerts and reports: Get weekly reports and instant Slack/email alerts when key changes happen.
Weekly insights: Spot hiring signals, pricing shifts, and product launches in seconds.
Founders, operators, and strategists at companies like ElevenLabs and Gradient Labs already use Fruitful to stay one step ahead.
We’d love for you to try it out, and super excited to hear what you think!
@henryforshort Wow! How did you claim ElevenLabs? 😅 How long have you been in the market? Because it is quite a big milestone.
@busmark_w_nika hey thanks! We wanted to work with the fastest growing companies to understand how the best think about competition!
Turns out despite early startup advice often being "don't worry about the competition, worry about yourself" we noticed that the best startups are often very interested in the competition.
Congrats on the launch! It looks stunning! 👏
@mikolaj_kacki1 thanks Miko super appreciated!