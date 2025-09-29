Launching today
Instruct
Automate anything with a single prompt
118 followers
Automate anything with a single prompt
118 followers
Tired of complex automation tools? Instruct is the first truly no-code platform where you can build, edit and run powerful AI agents using only natural language - just explain your task, and let Instruct handle the rest.
Free Options
Launch tags:SaaS•Artificial Intelligence
Launch Team / Built With
BuyScout® — Your AI Copilot for Online Shopping
Your AI Copilot for Online Shopping
Promoted
Instruct
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 I'm Matt, CEO and co-founder of Instruct. We're a small team based in London, and we're incredibly excited to share what we've been building.
(btw, join our Discord if you like the idea so far: https://discord.com/invite/6zDeaU3rJy)
Why did we build this?
My co-founder Alfie and I built Instruct out of a deep frustration born from nearly a decade working inside the automation industry. I spent 5 years at a large automation company and started my career at IBM on their AI teams. I fell in love with the 'magic' of watching computers do work, but saw firsthand how brittle traditional tools were. They couldn't adapt to change, broke constantly, and were only accessible to technical users, leaving 80-90% of potential automations on the table.
When the AI explosion happened, we knew we had to reimagine automation from the ground up: with AI at its core, not as a bolt-on feature. We wanted to finally build what our old customers were always asking for: AI that could plug into their systems and get work done on their behalf.
What's new and unique compared to alternatives?
Instruct is the first platform where you build and run truly autonomous AI agents using natural language.
🤔 Why do we call them agents, not workflows?
This is core to what we do. A workflow is a rigid, pre-defined checklist. If a step fails or something unexpected happens, the entire thing breaks.
An agent is different. You give it a goal, and it uses reasoning to figure out the best path to achieve it. It can understand ambiguity, adapt to changes, and handle real-world messiness—just like a human teammate. This is why our agents are so much more powerful and reliable.
Now, here’s how that compares to what’s out there:
- Compared to tools like Zapier/Make: We're moving beyond rigid workflows. Instead of building, you simply instruct. You don't have to think about variables or loops; you just describe a task in plain English. Our platform translates that into a robust, goal-driven agent for you.
- Compared to tools like ChatGPT: Our agents don't talk; they act. They have direct, secure access to your tools to complete repeatable, valuable work from start to finish. This is about execution, not just conversation.
What are we most proud of?
Honestly, it’s seeing non-technical users build automations that would have previously required an entire engineering team.
We believe that if your AI workforce speaks a completely different language (like code), they'll be impossible to manage. By making our entire platform natural language, we're democratising a capability that was locked away for years. That moment when someone from marketing or ops watches a capable AI agent come to life in seconds… that's the "magic" I first fell in love with, finally made accessible to everyone.
---
We'll be here all day to answer every single question. We're eager for your feedback and can't wait to see what you build!
Muku.ai
@mattfalconer Congrats on the launch! Agents over workflows is the right bet; real work is messy. Excited to see secure tool access and computer use evolve. Ship fast, learn faster.
Atla
Looks amazing! I love the simple chat interface while still giving me a lot of control in the canvas.
What's next on the roadmap?
Instruct
Thanks@romanengeler, great to hear you like the interface! We're working on a lot of new & exciting features behind the scenes (computer use anyone?) alongside continously making our agent runtime faster & more performant! Keep an eye out for our update newsletter, we ship regularly!
Instruct
Hey everyone! 🙌 I'm Frank, founding designer at Instruct. Designing for AI agents has been one of the most exciting challenges of my career; getting to learn firsthand how people want to interface with the next generation of work.
Automation shouldn't be exclusive, require technical skills, or involve complex workflows. Everyone deserves to see how they can work smarter, optimise their time, and get back to what actually matters. That's why ensuring Instruct is intuitive, easy yet powerful has been the focus.
Watching people automate tasks they never thought possible, without writing code, never gets old. Excited to see what you'll create! 🚀
Promptify.pro
Great work, I tested it and it is phenomenal. I'll be giving it a try as my official AI tool.
Instruct
@thematheusmello Thanks Matheus, I'm thrilled to hear that - and look forward to hearing about what you build :)
Instruct
@thematheusmello Thank you, that's really great to hear! Please let us know if you have any feedback, would love to hear how it goes!
Instruct
Hey everyone 👋 I use our own platform every day to teach myself new things (even hard LeetCode problems!) — my agents pull in the latest news as the topic for today’s lesson and push my progress to external tools (like Google Sheets) I’ve connected. Can’t wait to see what PH users build with it! 🚀
Instruct
Hey Product hunt! I'm Alfie, co-founder and CTO at Instruct. We're extremely excited to share what we've been working on - please give the platform a go at https://instruct.ai and let us know what you think!
I’ve been a fan of instruct for a while - so useful and easy to use!!
Instruct
Thank you@marialuquea! That's really great to hear :)