Launching today
Flowtica Scribe
Your Ultimate AI Note-Taker in Hand
18 followers
Your Ultimate AI Note-Taker in Hand
18 followers
Flowtica Scribe is an AI-powered pen that records audio and lets you highlight key moments with a simple button press. It then generates structured, personalized notes focused on what you decided was important.
Hi everyone!
Many of you know me as a hunter on PH, but I've often been asked: "Zac, what are you actually building?" Today, I'm proud to introduce myself as a maker and share the product my team and I have poured our hearts into for the past year: Flowtica Scribe.✍️
It's a pen, literally. You've probably heard the joke: "sell me this pen." "It's an AI pen." I'm here to say, it's not a joke. Let me share the thinking behind it.
The pen is a natural extension of our thought process. As a physical object, it fits seamlessly into any meeting or conversation. And writing on paper is the perfect way to stay focused and truly immerse yourself in thought.
As AI intelligence grows, we believe context engineering is the real differentiator, especially for hardware. There are other AI recorders out there, but many don't understand what you find most important in a meeting. How can you naturally signal your priorities? That's the purpose of our FlowMark™ Button. With a simple press, you mark the moments you find important while listening. The final summary has a soul because it genuinely knows what you care about. @gabe once called it "a physical granola!" – and I love that. This is our exploration of how to truly integrate user context into product design.
This is a pen we've poured so much into. From design to prototype to mass production, it's been a year-long journey. Hardware, as they say, is hard. But seeing the final result, I think it was all worth it.
Huge thanks to @sentry_co @busmark_w_nika and @gabe for being our first beta testers. Your feedback made Flowtica Scribe so much better.
Flowtica Scribe is now live on KS. Find more stories here.