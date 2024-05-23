HyNote AI

HyNote is your all-in-one AI note-taking solution, supporting multiple platforms and document formats. It captures every key detail from your meetings and work files, instantly delivering summaries to turn scattered information into actionable insights. Start using HyNote for free now!
HyNote on Apple Watch

Live Recording with Apple Watch
HyNote for Apple Watch is your fastest way to capture thoughts on the go. Just tap your wrist to record—everything syncs to HyNote, where AI transcribes, summarizes, and turns recordings into actionable notes.
Launch Team

Sandy Kong
Hunter
Hello Product Hunt community!👋🏻👋🏻

My name is Sandy, and our Apple Watch version just launched.

With Tech Week approaching, remembering all the data and insights from events can be tough. Last year, I attended 10 events and struggled with this myself. HyNote lets you focus on sharing and let our app record and take notes for you.

Just press the record button, and the audio will automatically sync to the HyNote app and web. You can then summarize the notes in various formats, such as bullet points or a LinkedIn post.

Start your free trial now. 🥳
https://hynote.ai/

Tech Week in SF & LA 2025 Full List ( 1000+ Events)
https://hynote.ai/sf-la-tech-week

Joanna L.
Maker

👋 Hi Product Hunt! Joanna here from the HyNote team.

We’re excited to bring HyNote to Apple Watch 🎉. Now you can tap your wrist to record, and everything syncs back to HyNote—where AI transcribes, summarizes, and turns recordings into actionable notes.

Highlights:

• Instant recording on Apple Watch ⌚

• Seamless sync across devices

• AI-powered transcripts & summaries

• Perfect for quick thoughts, meetings, or ideas on the go

This is our 4th PH launch, and we’d love your feedback on making HyNote even better. Thanks for the support—we’re here for any questions! 🙌

Janette Szeto

  • Amazing work team 👏 This is the kind of tool that makes me excited about AI.