HyNote AI
783 followers
Launched on August 29th, 2025
Launched on February 27th, 2025
Launched on May 30th, 2024
HyNote AI is praised for its ability to transform chaotic meeting notes into clear, actionable insights. Users appreciate its seamless integration across devices and its capability to merge various media types, such as audio and screenshots, into structured notes. The tool is noted for its accuracy in transcribing meetings, even with diverse accents and industry-specific jargon. While some users have faced issues with the payment system, the overall feedback highlights HyNote's efficiency and simplicity, making it a valuable addition for professionals seeking organized and insightful note-taking solutions.
Hello Product Hunt community!👋🏻👋🏻
My name is Sandy, and our Apple Watch version just launched.
With Tech Week approaching, remembering all the data and insights from events can be tough. Last year, I attended 10 events and struggled with this myself. HyNote lets you focus on sharing and let our app record and take notes for you.
Just press the record button, and the audio will automatically sync to the HyNote app and web. You can then summarize the notes in various formats, such as bullet points or a LinkedIn post.
Start your free trial now. 🥳
https://hynote.ai/
Tech Week in SF & LA 2025 Full List ( 1000+ Events)
https://hynote.ai/sf-la-tech-week
👋 Hi Product Hunt! Joanna here from the HyNote team.
We’re excited to bring HyNote to Apple Watch 🎉. Now you can tap your wrist to record, and everything syncs back to HyNote—where AI transcribes, summarizes, and turns recordings into actionable notes.
✨ Highlights:
• Instant recording on Apple Watch ⌚
• Seamless sync across devices
• AI-powered transcripts & summaries
• Perfect for quick thoughts, meetings, or ideas on the go
This is our 4th PH launch, and we’d love your feedback on making HyNote even better. Thanks for the support—we’re here for any questions! 🙌
