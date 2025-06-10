Flowstep
Launching today
Design beautiful UIs instantly with AI
Flowstep is your AI design assistant, transforming simple text prompts into UI designs, wireframes, and flows. Accelerate your workflow, iterate effortlessly with built-in suggestions, and collaborate seamlessly in real-time to bring your ideas to life.
Flowstep
👋 Hey Product Hunt!
Matt here - co-founder at Flowstep.
Flowstep turns your ideas into editable UI designs, wireframes, and user flows. It's like having your own AI design assistant.
As designers ourselves, we were tired of traditional design tools slowing us down instead of helping us explore faster. Our vision isn’t to replace your creativity. It’s to amplify it by removing tedious barriers.
🎯 How to get started:
Prompt: Describe your idea in natural language.
Generate: Get instant, editable UI and flows.
Iterate: Quickly explore using built-in suggestions like 'next screen', 'error states', or write a custom prompt.
Collaborate: Add unlimited teammates to iterate together.
Flowstep is entirely free to use.
🙏 Your feedback means the world to us!
Try Flowstep and share your experience. We genuinely listen and rapidly improve based on your input.
Can't wait to see what you create!
