Launching today
Floqer
The AI copilot for GTM data automation
68 followers
Floqer lets RevOps and growth teams automate GTM data in seconds. Build multi-step workflows that detect relevant signals, enrich from 80+ sources, and trigger personalized outreach – all without a single line of code.
Floqer
👋 Hey Product Hunt!
Shivam here – Co-founder & CEO of Floqer.
A year ago, we started Floqer with one belief:
GTM teams shouldn’t need a PhD to build custom workflows.
Today, most revenue teams still rely on the same broad data points like headcount growth and funding rounds, which makes it hard to stand out or target specific prospect pain points. Old tools no longer cut it, at the same time – building complex, signal-driven through common workflows has become too HARD and EXPENSIVE.
❗️Here’s the problem:
Most data tools focus on breadth, not relevance – they give you surface-level insights but not the specific context you actually need.
Workflow platforms are powerful but often too technical or time-consuming to maintain for marketing and RevOps teams.
So we built Floqer – AI native no-code workflow builder for GTM data & automation.
With Floqer, you don’t need to waste days to build complex workflows – just ask Flo, your AI agent to build it for you:
⚡️ Detect niche, real-time intent signals unique to your business (like “search companies hiring RevOps leads in New York and make a list decision makers”)
🧠 Enrich data from 80+ sources and AI agents
🤖 Trigger personalized outreach or CRM updates automatically
All in seconds – no scripts, no APIs, no complex tools or GTM engineering PhD needed.
🚀 Who’s using Floqer
Over 100 GTM teams already use Floqer, including:
Perplexity – finding users talking about AI productivity and converting them into leads → read case study
Trolley – uncovering prospects who need payout automation.
Plus AngelList, DXC, Natera, Azumuta, and others.
Across the board, teams are seeing 4x higher data coverage and millions in pipeline through automated workflows.
⭐️ Why this matters
The fastest-growing GTM teams aren’t the ones with the most data – they’re the ones who are relevant, flexible, and fast to act.
Relevance – detect niche signals specific for your business instead of flooding emails with streamlined messages that result low reply rates.
Flexibility – mix and match 80+ data tools and AI agents without vendor lock-in or complex setup.
Efficiency – experiment with real data before committing to expensive contracts.
🧡 We’re live today!
This is our first public launch, and we’d love your thoughts, feedback, or even just a “hey 👋”.
If you’re curious how Floqer can help your team, 📆 Book a call or email me directly at shivam@floqer.com
Let’s build the future of GTM data automation together! 🚀
– Shivam
Floqer
Hello!
I’m Zaaheda, Co-founder & CTO at Floqer.
While Shivam shared what we’ve built, I want to talk about why it matters. 🧡
In today’s world, every GTM team has access to the same data – funding rounds, job changes, hiring signals. The result? Everyone’s chasing the same leads, saying the same things, and blending into the noise.
We built Floqer because we believe the future GTM belongs to teams that see what others can’t.
The ones who use specific, real-time, and relevant data to find opportunities before anyone else does – and act on them instantly.
Floqer makes that possible by connecting 80+ data sources, learning what “specific” means for your business, and automatically enriching your CRM so your team can focus on closing – not chasing.
It matters because when your data is relevant, you target specific pain points your prospect is trying to solve, and give them the right solution on the right time.
We’re proud to be called the underdog in data – scrappy, fast-moving, and obsessed with helping GTM teams like Perplexity, Wise, Angel List grow smarter. 🎁
To celebrate the launch, get 1000 free credits with code PH1 when you sign up today.
Can’t wait to hear your thoughts and see how you use Floqer to power your GTM with data that actually moves the needle.
Join the future of GTM data!
— Zaaheda
Floqer
Hey Product Hunt! 👋
I'm Deep, a co-founder at Floqer.
Shivam and Zaaheda perfectly covered the now and the why of Floqer. I want to talk about the entire story of GTM, and why it had to change. 📈
For years, GTM was "spray and pray." The playbook was simple:
define your customer
buy a list of companies that look like them on paper
blast everyone with the same email 📢
It was a volume game built on static data like company size, revenue or industry. Everyone targeted the same "500-person tech company that just raised funds." It was a volume game, and it broke. Reply rates crashed.
The future isn't shouting louder. It's about highly contextual conversations. 🤝
Your ideal customer is no longer a static list. It's a set of behaviors and moments:
→ A company hiring a "Compliance Lead" right after new regulations drop ⚖️
→ An online post where someone's complaining about the exact problem you solve 😫
→ A manufacturing plant with a new OSHA violation, now recruiting a "Head of Workplace Safety" 🚧
Floqer has always been about finding these signals.
And now with Flo, our AI agent, we have made it stupid simple.
Just type what you want - "Find companies hiring compliance roles in healthcare and their decision makers" - and Flo builds the workflow instantly.
No more struggling with workflows.
We're building Floqer for this new era of GTM — a system that listens, is contextual, and helps your team act meaningfully.
We're here to help teams move from the industrialized past to the conversational, context-aware future of go to market. 🚀
- Deep
Lancepilot
Your all in one Platform to build your GTM!! 🔥🔥
Floqer
@istiakahmad 🙌
Hi all, Congrats on your launch!! 🚀🚀🚀 It's a useful platform👍
Floqer
@ardabur Thanks Arda! Looking forward to hearing your thoughts. 🤝
Really excited to see this go live today best wishes for a great launch
Floqer
@sanskarix Thank you! Stay tuned. 🤝
How's this different than Clay?