Finding a good payment platform was hard! Wise had no India option, Stripe needed an invite, and Lemon Squeezy was the same. Paddle and Razorpay were too complex. Then I found Dodo 🦤 made by Indians, for Indians. Simple, smooth, and the best Stripe alternative! Big cheers to the team on the launch! Excited to see Dodo making payments easier for India!

Helpful (2) Share Report 5mo ago