Dodo Payments

Payments & Billing for AI, SaaS, and Digital Products.

5.028 reviews

792 followers

Visit website
Dodo Payments is a Payments & Billing platform designed for SaaS, AI, and digital product companies. With Dodo Payments, businesses can: - Accept payments in 150+ countries with 30+ local/global methods. - Automate billing, subscriptions, usage-based, and one-time payments. - Stay compliant with VAT, GST, and Sales Tax in 150+ countries. - Deliver digital goods instantly with secure fulfillment. - Track growth with real-time analytics across MRR, ARR, and churn.
This is the 5th launch from Dodo Payments. View more
Billing SDK

Billing SDK

Launching today
Open Source Billing UI Components Library
Modern, type-safe billing and subscription management components for React, built with TypeScript and Tailwind CSS. Designed to work seamlessly alongside shadcn/ui.
Free
Open SourceDeveloper ToolsGitHub
Ayush Agarwal
Maker
Hey Product Hunt! I’m Ayush Agarwal, Co-Founder & CPTO of Dodo Payments, and I'm excited to share BillingSDK with you today. BillingSDK is a comprehensive collection of modern billing and subscription management components, built with React, TypeScript, and Tailwind CSS. It’s designed to be fast, flexible, and slot seamlessly into your Next.js and React apps. All components are built on shadcn/ui primitives, so you get a consistent design and effortless integration out of the box. Here’s what you’ll find inside: → Pricing Tables – Multiple themes and size variants, conversion-ready → Subscription Management – Full interfaces for upgrades, billing details, and account settings → Usage Monitoring – Linear & circular meters with animated progress indicators → Cancellation Flow – Friendly, two-step confirmations with built-in retention options Plus: → Responsive design for all devices → Fully customizable with CSS variables → TypeScript-ready for a better dev experience We’ve also included an LLMs.txt file to help AI models understand how to interact with these components. Would love to hear your thoughts and feedback!
Ananthu
Maker

Let's go 🚀🚀

Deep Doshi

There are some really cool components here already ! It will be really exciting to see how this grows further with the community contributing even more