Dodo Payments

Dodo Payments

Payments & Billing for AI, SaaS, and Digital Products.

5.026 reviews

1.3K followers

Visit website
Dodo Payments is a Payments & Billing platform designed for SaaS, AI, and digital product companies. With Dodo Payments, businesses can: - Accept payments in 150+ countries with 30+ local/global methods. - Automate billing, subscriptions, usage-based, and one-time payments. - Stay compliant with VAT, GST, and Sales Tax in 150+ countries. - Deliver digital goods instantly with secure fulfillment. - Track growth with real-time analytics across MRR, ARR, and churn.
This is the 6th launch from Dodo Payments. View more

Sentra by Dodo Payments

Launching today
Monetize your software with prompts
Sentra is our AI Agent that integrates Billing & Payments by handling SDKs, APIs, Adapters, and plugs into your tech stack (Auth, DB etc). It extracts revenue insights such as growth drivers and takes customer actions like refunds, upgrades, and credits.
Sentra by Dodo Payments gallery image
Sentra by Dodo Payments gallery image
Sentra by Dodo Payments gallery image
Sentra by Dodo Payments gallery image
Sentra by Dodo Payments gallery image
Free
Launch tags:
PaymentsSaaSArtificial Intelligence
Launch Team / Built With

What do you think? …

Ayush Agarwal
Maker
📌
Hey everyone, We’re thrilled to finally share Sentra by Dodo Payments, a monetisation platform built to help AI & SaaS products handle pricing, billing, and payments out of the box. Over the past year, we’ve worked with hundreds of builders scaling AI products and kept hearing the same challenge: “It takes too much time and effort to set up monetisation.” Sentra fixes that. With Sentra, you can integrate and act faster than ever: → In your IDE: Just describe what you want, Sentra writes the integration code, generates SDK/API snippets, and sets up webhooks for you. → In your Dashboard: Get insights on revenue, churn, anomalies, and growth drivers, plus explanations and recommended fixes. This launch is a big milestone for us at Dodo Payments, another step toward building the monetisation engine for AI-native products. We’d love your thoughts, ideas, and support today. If you’re building in AI or SaaS, we think Sentra will make your next launch simpler, faster, and fully compliant. Thanks for checking it out. We can’t wait to hear what you think!
Cruise Chen

Monetizing with prompts is so clever.... handling the messy SDKs and refunds right inside my stack would make launches so much smoother. Does Sentra support multiple currencies out of the box?

Ayush Agarwal
Maker

@cruise_chen Great question, Cruise! Sentra is designed to handle billing flows smoothly, including messy SDKs and refunds, and it supports multiple currencies via Dodo Payments out of the box so you can focus on building your product.

Darshan Gowda
Maker

Excited to have built Sentra! You can try it out directly from the Dodo Payments dashboard or through the VS Code extension. Many more launches ahead 🚀

Ayush Agarwal
Maker

@darshansrc Appreciate all the hard work, Darshan! Excited for everyone to try Sentra via the Dodo dashboard or VS Code extension - more launches are coming soon.

Deep Doshi
Maker

Big day for the team! 🚀 Sentra helps you monetize software with prompts. It plugs right into your stack to handle billing, payments, and insights seamlessly making life incredibly smooth for devs !

Ayush Agarwal
Maker

@deep_doshi3477 Thank you, Deep! We’re thrilled to empower dev teams with prompt-powered billing, payments and insights to make monetization seamless.

Joshua D’Costa
Maker

So thrilled to launch Sentra.

It's going to be a game changer to how digital products monetise!
Payments & billing in just a few prompts, truly unreal.

Let's go!

Ayush Agarwal
Maker

@joshua_dcosta Thanks, Joshua! We’re super excited to see Sentra go live on Product Hunt and can’t wait to hear how it helps digital products monetize effortlessly.

Divyani Marothia
Maker

Big day for us at Dodo Payments!
We’re beyond excited to announce the launch of Sentra — our next big step in redefining how businesses experience payments. Huge shoutout to the incredible team that made this happen!

Ayush Agarwal
Maker

@divyani_marothia1 Thanks, Divyani! We’re incredibly excited about this milestone and grateful to the amazing team behind Sentra. Looking forward to reshaping business payment experiences together.