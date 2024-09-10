Dodo Payments
Payments & Billing for AI, SaaS, and Digital Products.
1.3K followers
Dodo Payments is a Payments & Billing platform designed for SaaS, AI, and digital product companies. With Dodo Payments, businesses can: - Accept payments in 150+ countries with 30+ local/global methods. - Automate billing, subscriptions, usage-based, and one-time payments. - Stay compliant with VAT, GST, and Sales Tax in 150+ countries. - Deliver digital goods instantly with secure fulfillment. - Track growth with real-time analytics across MRR, ARR, and churn.
Monetize your software with prompts
Sentra by Dodo Payments
Launching today
Sentra is our AI Agent that integrates Billing & Payments by handling SDKs, APIs, Adapters, and plugs into your tech stack (Auth, DB etc). It extracts revenue insights such as growth drivers and takes customer actions like refunds, upgrades, and credits.
Free
Launch Team / Built With
Agnes AI
Monetizing with prompts is so clever.... handling the messy SDKs and refunds right inside my stack would make launches so much smoother. Does Sentra support multiple currencies out of the box?
@cruise_chen Great question, Cruise! Sentra is designed to handle billing flows smoothly, including messy SDKs and refunds, and it supports multiple currencies via Dodo Payments out of the box so you can focus on building your product.
Excited to have built Sentra! You can try it out directly from the Dodo Payments dashboard or through the VS Code extension. Many more launches ahead 🚀
@darshansrc Appreciate all the hard work, Darshan! Excited for everyone to try Sentra via the Dodo dashboard or VS Code extension - more launches are coming soon.
Big day for the team! 🚀 Sentra helps you monetize software with prompts. It plugs right into your stack to handle billing, payments, and insights seamlessly making life incredibly smooth for devs !
@deep_doshi3477 Thank you, Deep! We’re thrilled to empower dev teams with prompt-powered billing, payments and insights to make monetization seamless.
So thrilled to launch Sentra.
It's going to be a game changer to how digital products monetise!
Payments & billing in just a few prompts, truly unreal.
Let's go!
@joshua_dcosta Thanks, Joshua! We’re super excited to see Sentra go live on Product Hunt and can’t wait to hear how it helps digital products monetize effortlessly.
Big day for us at Dodo Payments!
We’re beyond excited to announce the launch of Sentra — our next big step in redefining how businesses experience payments. Huge shoutout to the incredible team that made this happen!
@divyani_marothia1 Thanks, Divyani! We’re incredibly excited about this milestone and grateful to the amazing team behind Sentra. Looking forward to reshaping business payment experiences together.