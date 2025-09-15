Launching today
Computer Using Agents by LLMHub

Computer Using Agents by LLMHub

Agents using isolated computers to get work done like humans

5 followers

Visit website
Your AI employee that collaborates with everyone and works on it's own computer like a human to get work done like a human given any task
Computer Using Agents by LLMHub gallery image
Computer Using Agents by LLMHub gallery image
Computer Using Agents by LLMHub gallery image
Computer Using Agents by LLMHub gallery image
Computer Using Agents by LLMHub gallery image
Computer Using Agents by LLMHub gallery image
Computer Using Agents by LLMHub gallery image
Free Options
Launch tags:
Task ManagementSaaSArtificial Intelligence
Launch Team / Built With

What do you think? …

Prateek Jannu
Maker
📌
We built this to automate the small tasks we face on a daily basis, please let us know how we can improve and make this product even better.
Dhisana AI
Dhisana AI
Cursor for Sales Teams
Promoted