Launching today
maia.is your AI that gets things done

maia.is your AI that gets things done

Automate your work by describing what you need.

3 followers

Visit website
Maia is your AI teammate that automates your tasks by simply listening to what you need. You tell about your work, and it takes care of the rest.
maia.is your AI that gets things done gallery image
maia.is your AI that gets things done gallery image
maia.is your AI that gets things done gallery image
maia.is your AI that gets things done gallery image
Free Options
Launch tags:
ProductivityArtificial IntelligenceTech
Launch Team / Built With

What do you think? …

Deniz Özcan
Maker
📌
Hello everyone, Deniz here from ModularMind. We’re excited to launch public beta for Maia, your AI co-worker that can take your work off your plate. Instead of just giving you answers, Maia listens to how you work, then plans and executes tasks for you across multiple platforms. It lays out its planning in a visual canvas so you can understand, refine, and trust the workflow before it runs, ensuring consistent, repeatable results. What you can do with Maia - Describe your work in your own words: Whether it’s a short request or detailed instructions, Maia understands and gets to work. - Get an instant step-by-step plan: No coding, and no complicated flow builders. Everything happens in plain natural language. - Connect to your favorite platforms: Maia retrieves data and takes action across third party platforms through Connections. Unlike traditional rigid workflow automation tools, Maia can discover and use all available actions automatically to solve your task. - Deploy workflows with confidence: Run them once or set them to repeat on a schedule, trigger them from 3rd-party platforms, or chain them together to fully automate your work with modular workflows. 🚀 We’re opening a public beta, so everyone can try Maia out and start automating their work. We’re excited to see what you’ll automate with it! 🚀 Deniz & the ModularMind Team
Basecamp
Basecamp
Famously straightforward project management from 37Signals
Promoted