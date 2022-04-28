Launched on February 5th, 2025
Launched on May 2nd, 2022
Reviewers praise Airtop for enabling automations others miss and for smooth onboarding, UX, and integrations (notably Make). Users highlight its playground and prompt enhancement as helpful for building flows. Some ask for live session view in iframes and broader language support. The main drawback is region-locked authentication: one UK workflow failed due to a US proxy, though selectable proxy regions are reportedly planned. Overall sentiment is enthusiastic—seen as a strong Browserbase alternative—with teams eager for reliability tweaks and visibility features to make production use easier.
Airtop