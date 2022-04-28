Airtop

Airtop is a conversational web agent builder. It lets you create AI agents that can log in, browse any website, extract data, and complete tasks - just by describing what you want in plain English. No code, no workflows, no APIs. Just words.
Airtop Agents

Automate the web with plain English. Airtop Agents can log in, browse sites, extract data, connect to your tools, and complete workflows - no code, no APIs, no setup, just a simple conversation.
Hey Hunters 👋 Amir here, founder and CEO at Airtop. We built Airtop Agents to make building AI web agents as easy as having a conversation. For too long, only people who “speak computer” could build agents. Even so-called “no-code” tools still require JSON, loops, and APIs. What if you could just describe what you want, in plain English — and it worked? That’s Airtop Agents. 🧠 What makes Airtop Agents different - Natural language: build agents by typing what you want - Works anywhere on the web — even behind logins - Connects to tools you already use (Google, HubSpot, Slack, etc.) - Reliable, deterministic, and production-ready - Scales in the cloud with enterprise-grade security ⚙️ How it works We use AI intelligence up front to generate production-quality code for your agent. Once built, your agent runs with maximum efficiency and reliability: - Deterministic execution: agents behave predictably, with the same output for the same instructions - Minimal runtime cost: the heavy AI lifting happens once, during setup, not on every run - Repeatable at scale: perfect for workflows that need to run reliably — daily, hourly, or continuously 💡 What people are building - Marketing teams: competitive monitoring, content publishing, SEO research - Sales teams: always-on outbound agents that personalize and send outreach - Customer success: agents that handle follow-ups, surveys, and updates - Founders & operators: investor research, onboarding, competitive tracking - Recruiters: sourcing candidates and sending personalized outreach Try it free today and see how easy it is to turn words into web agents. Check out: https://www.airtop.ai/ 🤔 We’re here all day, drop your questions or ideas below!* If you’ve ever thought, *“I wish I could automate this”* — now you can. Let’s bring the power of AI agents to everyone. Amir