Over the last few months more and more companies have shared that ChatGPT has become one of their top acquisition channel

Some examples:

Guillermo Rauch, CEO of Vercel, explained that they went from getting 1% to 10% of their sign-ups coming from ChatGPT within 6 months

Marie Martens, Co-founder of Tally, said that they scaled from 2 to $3M ARR in the span of 4 months thank to a major influx of customers coming from ChatGPT & Perplexity