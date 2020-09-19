Apple

Apple

Think Different

The hardware and software creators known for iPhone, Mac, iPad, Apple Watch, iOS, MacOS, the App Store, and more.
iPhone Air

iPhone Air

Launching today
The thinnest iPhone ever, with A19 Pro chip power
Meet the iPhone Air - the thinnest and lightest iPhone ever created. Features a stunning 6.5" Super Retina XDR display, powerful A19 Pro chip, 18MP Center Stage front camera, 48MP Fusion Main camera, up to 27h video playback, and premium titanium design.
Launch Team

Chris Messina
Hunter
Apple has pushed the boundaries of engineering to create the most advanced iPhone yet. The iPhone Air represents a breakthrough in mobile design: incredibly thin and light without compromising on power. With the new A19 Pro chip, advanced camera system featuring Apple Intelligence, and premium titanium construction, they've set a new standard for what a smartphone can be. The 27-hour battery life and revolutionary display technology make this perfect for creators, professionals, and anyone who demands the best from their device.
Yaroslav Chuykov
Someone’s talented product didn’t get featured today while Chris Messina gets another continuous opportunity to farm more kitty coins by posting news almost everyone interested already seen at Apple presentation or read at literally every corner of the web 🥳
Mae Twyman

Wow, this iPhone Air feels like the perfect blend of performance and style. A19 Pro power in such a thin body with that 6.5" display must make using it really smooth and enjoyable.