Launched on June 11th, 2025
Launched on May 18th, 2025
Launched on May 2nd, 2025
Apple earns strong praise for polished design, stable performance, and a seamless ecosystem, with makers highlighting standout developer support. Makers of Straighty.app commend the documentation, native APIs, and reliability; makers of Liquid Glassifier celebrate Apple’s forward design sensibility; makers of PodPosture note powerful, lesser-known APIs that enable sophisticated apps. Users echo the quality of Apple Silicon, smooth cross-device workflows, and security. Common critiques: premium pricing, a closed ecosystem, and occasional support frustrations. Overall, Apple blends refinement, performance, and developer-friendly foundations.
Wow, this iPhone Air feels like the perfect blend of performance and style. A19 Pro power in such a thin body with that 6.5" display must make using it really smooth and enjoyable.