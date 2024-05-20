Tired of doomscrolling? If you're anything like I was, you are. I built Barrier to help limit my scrolling to 10 minute increments. Once finished, the app locks and I'm forced to be productive.
In order to unlock my apps, users are forced to wait 30 seconds. This gives your brain a moment to rethink the itch to open something without a real reason. Barrier is free and seriously effective (users report 70% less screen time). Stop scrolling. Start living.
This is the 2nd launch from Barrier: The FREE screen time focus app.
Barrier
Launching today
Stop doomscrolling by blocking your addictive apps!
Honestly, that 30-second wait before unlocking apps is genius—my brain def needs a pause before I spiral into another doomscroll. Fr, this could save my focus lol.