Autumn helps AI startups price, meter, and control usage with just 3 API calls. Built on Stripe, it manages subscriptions, usage, and access in one place. No webhooks or backend logic needed. Ideal for early stage teams building LLM and image apps.
Hey Product Hunt! Autumn is a layer over Stripe that makes it 10x easier to setup your app’s free / paid plans, and manage them as you grow.
The Problem
Stripe is low level and it’s hard to build AI pricing. There’s 5 different functions to manage subscriptions, 5 different brittle webhooks and a bunch of DB tables you need to maintain (gate features, track usage etc)
When you change pricing (which AI companies do A LOT), everything needs to be ripped out, replaced with different product/price IDs and migrated. This really sucks.
What’s Autumn?
Autumn is your app’s DB for your customer’s subscription state, feature permissions and usage tracking. You make queries to us and we’ll tell you if a customer can access something:
Model your pricing plans in our dashboard / CLI (set pricing, feature limits, usage-billing, credits etc)
/checkout to handle billing. Use the same function for new subs, upgrades/downgrades, add-ons etc
/track usage events when a customer does something (eg uses a credit)
/check for feature access to handle usage limits / paywalls. Autumn tells you yes/no in realtime.
We built the integration so that it can be reused no matter the pricing model (including org / centralized billing). When you want to change pricing, just update your dashboard / config file, migrate any customers you need to and everything’s done. You can also set custom pricing for enterprise customers in a similar way.
It’s open source, used in prod by 100s of developers, and by YC startups that are processing millions.
About us
We were in YC's F24 batch building software for banks, before pivoting the day before demo day. We pivoted around for a few months before stumbling on this. Now we’re raising with the YC S25 batch!
Ayush — I was a PM at a company called checkout .com (Stripe competitor)
John — I studied computer engineering at Imperial College London, and have been building things / devtools for 6 years.
(and we really ❤️ Stripe)
Try it out at https://useautumn.com/, where it’s free for builders. Our open source repo is https://github.com/useautumn/autumn, and docs are at https://docs.useautumn.com/
