Engineers shouldn't be stuck writing billing code. Your product team shouldn't wait weeks to test a new pricing tier. ParityDeals is the no-code layer that fixes this. We decouple your pricing from your code, letting you meter anything from API calls and AI tokens to user seats in real time. Empower your product team to run any pricing model, control feature access, and A/B test plans, all from a single dashboard.
Your pricing strategy shouldn't be limited by your codebase. ParityDeals decouples them. A simple SDK handles complex billing for developers, while your GTM team gets a dashboard to launch, test, and iterate pricing models in minutes—without engineering help
Hey Product Hunters! 👋
I'm Sachin, co-founder of ParityDeals. So excited to finally share our v2 with you!
ParityDeals started as a simple tool to help creators offer localized pricing. While working with hundreds of founders, we saw the same painful story over and over. Great pricing ideas were getting stuck in engineering backlogs for weeks, or even months.
Engineers were spending weeks on billing logic, while product and sales teams were blocked from experimenting or creating custom plans for new customers. We came to believe that your pricing strategy should be a business decision, not a deployment.
That's why we built ParityDeals 2.0. It's the no-code layer that decouples your pricing from your code, giving the power back to your product and sales teams.
With ParityDeals, your team can:
⚡️ Launch Your Billing in Minutes: Skip the weeks of manual setup. No webhooks to manage, no databases to mirror, and no hardcoded logic.
🚀 Run Any Pricing Model: Flat fee, per-seat, usage-based, tiered, credits, pay-as-you-go, or complex hybrids. Configure them in minutes.
📊 Meter Usage in Real-Time: Accurately track every API hit, data storage unit, or AI token. Set hard/soft caps, manage overages, and pick reset cycles.
🎮 Control Feature Access: Define entitlements per plan and check access in your app with a single SDK call. No more hardcoded feature flags.
🧪 Ship Pricing Changes Without Code: A/B test plans, roll out changes, or update pricing in real-time without redeploying your app.
🌍 Localize Globally: Offer prices in 135+ currencies with built-in VPN, proxy, and fraud protection.
🔄 Manage the Full Customer Lifecycle: Handle upgrades, downgrades, migrations, and grandfathering without writing painful custom scripts.
ParityDeals is absolutely free for startups with less than $10k in MRR
To celebrate our launch, we're offering a special deal exclusively for the Product Hunt community: 40% off for the first 6 months on any plan.
We'll be here all day to answer any questions you have. Would love to hear your thoughts and get your feedback!
Thanks for your support.