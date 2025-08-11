Launching today
Anything is the world's best agent for making products without coding. Ships mobile apps, web, or both. Designs that don't look AI-made. Everything built in, no extra tools needed.
Thanks @5harath for hunting us! Excited to share Anything w/ the Product Hunt community.
Our backstory
We spent 2 years building an AI app builder called Create. 450k people tried it, many made apps they loved. A few months ago, we had a breakthrough. So we decided to rebuild it from the ground up around a radically new AI coding agent.
Anything is the result createanything.com
So what is it?
Anything is the world's best agent for making products without coding:
Ships mobile apps & web
Designs that don't look AI made
Everything built in (DB, Auth, Payments, AI, etc.) No set up, keys, or extra tools needed.
It's an all-in-one way to build beautiful, production-grade apps.
You can submit to the App Store or host on the web in 1 click.
Under the hood...
It's powered by a frontier coding agent that acts as your personal developer or designer. It reasons about your prompt, makes snappy updates, and fixes errors on its own. In our internal tests, it can build projects that are 100k+ lines of code reliably; go for 10+ hrs w/o hitting an error it can't solve on its own; and its designs are preferred 3:1 to other app builders.
We'd love to hear what you think!
Get started for free, and as a thank you, use the code PRODUCTHUNT for $10 off any paid plan.
- Dhruv, Marcus, and the Anything team
I've been a big fan since the initial launch and built apps. I tested the new version and it's working really well!
What's on the horizon in terms of next set of features?
We're taking the AI to the next level. It'll go from 1 agent to swarms of agents working for you to make your app :)
that's solid!!
I can get the team of AI agents working while I sleep then 😂
Hey there Product Hunt community 👋🏼 It's been a min, but I'm back with an incredible product I've been playing around with recently!
Meet Anything: the only vibecoding tool that helps you build mobile apps & web from prompt to production 🚀
Small backstory: I met Dhruv on Twitter(yes I still can't call X 😬) back in May when I was looking for podcast guests. Dhruv and I immediately connected and since then I saw nothing but progress, progress, progress! They are a shipping machine!
What stood out to me is how their AI agent handles complexity. It can write huge chunks of code, make updates on the fly, refactor intelligently, fix its bugs, and even search the web when it needs help. No more stitching together 10 different tools; you just describe what you want, and it ships. And I saw many building apps and they all feel like human-made, not AI-generated!
Dhruv and the Anything team will be hanging out today to answer any questions and gather feedback, so holla at them 🤝
Curious to see what the PH community will build using Anything! I can confidently say that it really feels like the closest I’ve seen to “describe it and it’s built.”
Huge kudos to the team — this is an impressive leap for no-code
@zakari_salifu thanks! it does feel like a leap