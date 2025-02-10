ToolJet

Build enterprise apps and agents using natural language

ToolJet AI is the future of low-code - AI agents build internal tools from text, and you can fine-tune with no-code or low-code as needed. From UI to database to workflows, everything’s production-ready, enterprise-secure, and open-source. Say goodbye to clunky dashboards and legacy low-code - this is how internal tools should be built in the AI era.
AI agents that build full-stack internal tools for you.
Build production-ready full-stack applications with AI agents that turn text into apps - UI, queries, workflows, and more. Secure, scalable, and flexible: AI when it works, no-code when you want, low-code when you need. 36k stars on GiHub.
Navaneeth Padanna Kalathil
👋 Hey Product Hunt! I’m Navaneeth, founder of ToolJet. We started ToolJet as an open-source internal tool builder - but with the rise of AI, we asked ourselves: What if building internal tools felt like having a full-stack team already on it? So we built one. Not a real team. A team of AI agents. 🧠 Agents that understand messy business logic 📐 Write PRDs and turn them into UI and DBs 🔌 Connect to APIs, workflows, logic 🛠️ Build production-grade apps - RBAC, audit logs, environments, the works 🐞 And even debug apps with one click This isn’t prompt-to-code. It’s idea-to-deploy. And when AI gets stuck? Fall back to our no-code builder or write custom logic with low-code. We believe this is how internal tools will be built in the AI era: AI-first, enterprise-secure, and dev-friendly. Would love your feedback - and if you try it, let us know what you build! 💬 Happy to answer questions in the thread!
Jijo Sunny
Absolutely wild. Congrats on the launch!
Navaneeth Padanna Kalathil
Maker

@jijosunny Thanks, Jijo!