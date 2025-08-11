Reviews paint a largely positive picture: users praise fast setup, polished outputs that don’t feel AI-made, and the convenience of shipping web and mobile from one place. Many highlight smooth UX, time savings, and responsive, user-focused support, with some noting rapid product improvement since the Create.xyz days. On the cautious side, several ask about scalability, deeper customization, and complex workflows; one detailed complaint cites credit burn, weak backend/admin generation, and limited support. Net take: strong for rapid prototyping and launches, with room to mature on advanced use cases.

+ 38 Summarized with AI