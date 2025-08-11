Anything

Anything is the world's best agent for making products without coding. Ships mobile apps, web, or both. Designs that don't look AI-made. Everything built in, no extra tools needed.
Anything Max

Autonomous software engineer that ships for you
Runs your app like a person. Ships features, fixes bugs, keeps going until solved. 97% of errors solved in beta.
Artificial IntelligenceNo-CodeVibe coding
Thanks XXX for hunting us! Excited to share Anything Max with the Product Hunt community. The backstory Most software is still built by hand. We think that won’t last. We’ve spent the past 2 years building Anything — an AI app builder used by 450k+ people to ship mobile and web apps. Along the way, we realized we could push even further: what if your AI didn’t just build from prompts, but actually used your app like a person and kept going until it solved the problem? That’s the breakthrough that led to Max. So what is it? Anything Max is an autonomous software engineer. You give it a goal. It runs your app like a user, notices what happens, and writes code + tests. It keeps iterating until the problem is solved. In beta, Max solved 97%+ of the hardest issues thrown at it. It ships full features, fixes bugs you can’t explain, and handles long horizons like teams & invites or full QA sweeps. How it works Max sees your app in a real browser, clicks through flows, logs in, checks out, uploads files — just like a user would. It branches your database, adds logs when needed, and runs 100+ steps if that’s what it takes (though it often solves things much faster). You can watch every step live — or let it run in the background and come back to results. You can even spin up multiple Max agents in parallel to work on different features. Where it shines The bug you can’t quite describe, but you know is real. Shipping a big feature without babysitting every prompt. Pre-launch QA across all critical flows. Examples from beta Fixed a broken Stripe checkout flow by walking through the steps. Solved “logged out on refresh” by tracing network state. Built teams & invites end-to-end while the founder worked on launch marketing. Emulated double-taps on mobile and shipped a safe client/server fix. Ran parallel QA on signup, CSV import, payments, and invites before launch. Pricing Available to all $200+/mo subscribers. Each Max task uses credits based on job size. When it saves you a day — or unblocks a launch — it pays for itself. Try it today Give Max a goal: “Sometimes I get logged out when I refresh.” “Ship support for teams and invites.” Reply tonight, and let Max do the work. — Dhruv, Marcus, and the Anything team