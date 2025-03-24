Launches
Zapier MCP
Zapier MCP
Connect your AI to any app with Zapier MCP
Zapier MCP gives your AI assistant direct access to over 8,000+ apps and 30,000+ actions without complex API integrations. Now your AI can perform real tasks like sending messages, managing data, scheduling events, and updating records.
Productivity
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
Launch discussions
About this launch
Zapier
Connect your apps and automate workflows
4.72 out of 5.0
Zapier MCP by
Zapier
was hunted by
Rohan Chaubey
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Tal Peretz
,
Bryan Helmig
and
Wade Foster
. Featured on March 25th, 2025.
Zapier
is rated
4.7/5 ★
by 122 users. It first launched on February 10th, 2014.