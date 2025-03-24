Subscribe
Zapier MCP

Connect your AI to any app with Zapier MCP
Zapier MCP gives your AI assistant direct access to over 8,000+ apps and 30,000+ actions without complex API integrations. Now your AI can perform real tasks like sending messages, managing data, scheduling events, and updating records.
ProductivityDeveloper ToolsArtificial Intelligence

About this launch
Zapier MCP by
Zapier
was hunted by
Rohan Chaubey
in Productivity, Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Tal Peretz
,
Bryan Helmig
and
Wade Foster
. Featured on March 25th, 2025.
Zapier
is rated 4.7/5 by 122 users. It first launched on February 10th, 2014.